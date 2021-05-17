Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Honoroll Productions Press Release

Receive press releases from Honoroll Productions: By Email RSS Feeds: Class is in Session with Musical Duo, T.H.E. Honoroll

When it’s nice, do it twice, something that T.H.E. Honoroll embodies in musical fashion.

Sioux Falls, SD, May 17, 2021



Having formed a bond during the pandemic, they have elevated themselves and have been taking over the world by storm with their music. Each adds a unique taste to their combined sound, bringing together a flavorful feeling when heard to the ear. Their genius interlocks like hand to glove, creating music that originates from scratch to the wavy sounds’ fans have come to resonate with. Their goal as musicians is to compose music that is both trendy and unique with positive undertones throughout. In the current landscape of the world, it’s needed more now than ever. Their music has become a source of happiness, a gateway which takes listeners from the pressures of life to a place where their bodies are compelled to dance and have fun. Many try to replicate this sound, but it is only due to Ryan’s expertise and Mila’s unique taste and perspective that they are able to bring to life, music that is part uplifting, part impressive, and undoubtedly unique.



Their passion for music holds influences from notable artists and various genres. Ryan is inspired by the likes of Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Queen, Blink-182, Ludacris, Styx and Reggaeton while Mila loves a mixture of electronic music, dance music, and indie artists such as “Ashe.” She is a source of new perspective, bringing her Romanian touch to the writing and production of T.H.E. Honoroll. Not only does this translate to some of the most infectious music you’ve ever heard, but it also boosts a platform where they can live out their dreams as health advocates through their sound. This manifests the intent in their music, to uplift and encourage people along with igniting their souls to get up, dance and live. They create not as two, but as one unified group. Everything from the songwriting to production and music video visuals, to filming and editing are done together.



Currently, T.H.E. Honoroll is based in Arizona as they continue to express themselves through art. Their debut project, “Holy Goku” was recently released in the first quarter of 2021 and have received positive reviews from fans and has people vibing and dancing worldwide. In just a matter of a few short weeks, the project accumulated over 30,000 plays and that was just the beginning. It has since been climbing higher and higher with plays around the world. Mila’s hand in the project was pivotal to its completion. Her signature vocals echo in her producer tag as a stamp of approval Within each of the four (4) tracks. Throughout, there is a touch of writing and production from both as with all their work, adding proof to the creative success of the duo.



T.H.E. Honoroll is on the verge of having a breakout year. Don’t miss their wave. Follow the genius musicians and enjoy the musical experience of their increasing catalog.



Instagram: @thehonoroll

Grady Corbett

651-323-7978



www.honorollproductions.com

Please email first if trying to reach. I am the marketing and events manager for T.H.E. Honoroll/Honoroll Productions



