Stay Connected with Loved Ones: Dingtone Celebrates 2021 International Day of Families

Along with the vibe of International Day of Families, Dingtone App encourages people to reach out to loved ones, sharing wisdom, friendship, love and laughter.

Dingtone, Inc. is a renowned VoIP provider that helps people stay connected with its reliable communication products and services. The company currently serves more than 100 million users worldwide. People make unlimited free phone calls, send text messages and fax documents, share pictures, videos, and locations through its products in everyday situations. Dingtone is committed to enabling every user to benefit from the accelerating growth of technology. San Jose, CA, May 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The United Nations (UN) first marked May 15 as the International Day of Families in 1983 as a way to both acknowledge the hard work of families and to raise awareness of issues that affect them socially and economically. The focus of 2021’s theme is “Families and New Technologies.”The 2021 observance of the International Day of Families focuses on the impacts of new technologies on the well-being of families and follows-up on the theme of the 59th session of the Commission for Social Development “Socially just transition towards sustainable development: the role of digital technologies on social development and well-being of all.”As a renowned digital application for domestic and internet calling, Dingtone has gone through nearly 10 years and has been serving millions of users around the world. Users are allowed to make free phone calls to any number around the world. Dingtone credits can be earned and spent on unlimited calls and texting friends or family.Additionally, numerous activities or online games, such as cat feeding and fruit planting, are developed to entertain users so that they can be encouraged to earn more free credits.Apart from free calling, Dingtone also allows its users to send and receive SMS to and from their friends and family no matter they are Dingtone users or not. Not only can users send a text-only SMS with Dingtone, but they can also send MMS with pictures, videos, location, voice message, etc. With iPhone, users can also send doodles. Dingtone MMS will be sent as a link, and the cost is the same as sending a text-only SMS.“As an internet calling service provider, we are dedicated to helping people connect with advanced technology and affordable services,” Tiger Liu, Vice President of Product Management at Dingtone, said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, our digital services observed a surge in usage, which has demonstrated the importance of digital technologies for communication. In addition, staying connected with our loved ones makes every one of us stronger when confronting challenges.”About DingtoneDingtone, Inc. is a renowned VoIP provider that helps people stay connected with its reliable communication products and services. The company currently serves more than 100 million users worldwide. People make unlimited free phone calls, send text messages and fax documents, share pictures, videos, and locations through its products in everyday situations. Dingtone is committed to enabling every user to benefit from the accelerating growth of technology. Contact Information Dingtone, Inc.

