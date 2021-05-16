Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cayman Chemical Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Cayman Chemical Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Cayman Develops Powerful, New Multiplex ELISA for Autoantibody Detection

Ann Arbor, MI, May 16, 2021 --(



This new qualitative, chemiluminescent ELISA measures human antibodies against PAD3, PAD4, fibrinogen, citrullinated fibrinogen, carbamylated fibrinogen, human core histones, citrullinated histones, carbamylated histones, α-enolase, and citrullinated α-enolase in plasma and serum samples, enabling the mapping of a complex biomarker signature to certain inflammatory diseases. "Compared to running multiple single assays, this multiplex assay platform is more robust and informative than single analyte detection, providing greater experimental control, more efficient use of labor efforts, and a more economical approach," said Dr. Inés Morano, Senior Director of Discovery R&D at Cayman.



Q-Plex™ assay plates are built by adsorbing each distinct antibody or protein in a defined array to the bottom of each well. Samples or controls are pipetted into these wells along with high-quality reagents provided in each kit to enable the detection of the analytes and to help ensure the accuracy of the results. Q-Plex™ multiplexing technology accurately detects antibodies and antigens in samples even at low concentrations, providing high specificity and sensitivity using a traditional ELISA protocol. Leveraging an expanded dynamic range, Q-Plex™ decreases the need for multiple dilutions and measures high- and low-abundance analytes in the same assay.



These assays require analysis using the Q-View™ Imager LS or the Q-View™ Imager Pro. Both optimized imaging systems are available from Cayman and include a powerful, user-friendly image analysis software package that enables the user to capture, view, and analyze microplate images. Cayman's Bioanalysis & Assay Development Services can also run client's samples using in-house chemiluminescent imager.



To learn more about autoantibody reactivity to citrullinated, carbamylated, and/or native proteins and their link to early stages of certain inflammatory diseases and usefulness as biomarkers, our article Citrullination and Carbamylation in Inflammation and Autoimmunity: Key Biomarkers for Disease Detection reviews the analytes detected by this 10-plex panel.



About Cayman Chemical

Cayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, we offer a wide range of analytical services using LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC, and many other techniques. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic. Ann Arbor, MI, May 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Cayman Chemical's new Q-Plex™ Autoantibody Detection 10-Plex Panel, developed in collaboration with Quansys Biosciences, offers standardized, multiplex capabilities for the concurrent analysis of ten prominent analytes associated with rheumatoid arthritis or other autoimmune diseases.This new qualitative, chemiluminescent ELISA measures human antibodies against PAD3, PAD4, fibrinogen, citrullinated fibrinogen, carbamylated fibrinogen, human core histones, citrullinated histones, carbamylated histones, α-enolase, and citrullinated α-enolase in plasma and serum samples, enabling the mapping of a complex biomarker signature to certain inflammatory diseases. "Compared to running multiple single assays, this multiplex assay platform is more robust and informative than single analyte detection, providing greater experimental control, more efficient use of labor efforts, and a more economical approach," said Dr. Inés Morano, Senior Director of Discovery R&D at Cayman.Q-Plex™ assay plates are built by adsorbing each distinct antibody or protein in a defined array to the bottom of each well. Samples or controls are pipetted into these wells along with high-quality reagents provided in each kit to enable the detection of the analytes and to help ensure the accuracy of the results. Q-Plex™ multiplexing technology accurately detects antibodies and antigens in samples even at low concentrations, providing high specificity and sensitivity using a traditional ELISA protocol. Leveraging an expanded dynamic range, Q-Plex™ decreases the need for multiple dilutions and measures high- and low-abundance analytes in the same assay.These assays require analysis using the Q-View™ Imager LS or the Q-View™ Imager Pro. Both optimized imaging systems are available from Cayman and include a powerful, user-friendly image analysis software package that enables the user to capture, view, and analyze microplate images. Cayman's Bioanalysis & Assay Development Services can also run client's samples using in-house chemiluminescent imager.To learn more about autoantibody reactivity to citrullinated, carbamylated, and/or native proteins and their link to early stages of certain inflammatory diseases and usefulness as biomarkers, our article Citrullination and Carbamylation in Inflammation and Autoimmunity: Key Biomarkers for Disease Detection reviews the analytes detected by this 10-plex panel.About Cayman ChemicalCayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, we offer a wide range of analytical services using LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC, and many other techniques. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic. Contact Information Cayman Chemical Company

Jason Truskowski

(734) 975-3897



www.caymanchem.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cayman Chemical Company Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend