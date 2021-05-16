Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Chêne Bleu Wine Press Release

Receive press releases from Chêne Bleu Wine: By Email RSS Feeds: Chêne Bleu Winery is Bringing Provence to London This May with a Pop-Up Tasting Room

The family-owned boutique winery will host informative, innovative events and tastings in partnership with designer Catherine Prevost and artist Tilo Kaiser.

London, United Kingdom, May 16, 2021 --(



During the “Provence in London” pop-up residence, Chêne Bleu will be offering tastings of their full range of critically acclaimed wines, to launch the newest vintage of their acclaimed Le Rosé and showcase the flagship reds, Abélard and Héloïse, the flagship white, Aliot, and the ever-popular Astralabe and Viognier, along with some limited edition cuvées, all of which will be available for purchase. The temporary tasting room will be located in the spacious contemporary gallery and garden below Catherine Prevost's showroom in Knightsbridge near Sloane Square. Visitors can discover the wines and explore Prevost’s collection of ladies wear, jewellery and fabrics, as well as the most recent artwork by acclaimed German artist Tilo Kaiser.



Visitors can meet with Nicole Rolet, Principal of Chêne Bleu, Bryan Houde, Director of Private Client Sales, and Karen Glennon, Director of Hospitality at La Verrière, the medieval priory where Chêne Bleu is produced, which has been converted into an award-winning eco-conscious luxury guest house and rental estate, www.laverriere.com.



In addition to the daily pop-up, Chêne Bleu will host a series of events, including a sustainability panel, entitled Beyond the Label - The Secrets of Sustainable Wine, in conjunction with World Bee Day & Biodiversity Day. The discussion will take place on 27 May from 2pm - 4:30pm. Tickets are £25 per person.



The aim of the panel is to help consumers make more informed choices if they prefer to eschew chemicals and additives that impact their health and the well-being of the planet. Behind pretty wine labels often lie uncomfortable truths about synthetic pesticides, herbicides, fertilisers, additives, and other polluting practices that can poison the environment and affect our health. This is an opportunity for discriminating consumers to understand some of the solutions emerging that allow them to enjoy fine wine while protecting their well-being as well as planetary health.



“Since it’s not easy for wine enthusiasts from the UK to visit us at our winery in the South of France at the moment, we are excited to bring a taste of Provence to London this May,” said Nicole Rolet. “Throughout the ten days we will be showcasing our family’s organic and sustainably-made wines while celebrating World Bee and Biodiversity Day. I also look forward to discussing sustainability in wine with leading women in the wine industry.”



The panellists, all considered leaders in sustainable and regenerative agriculture, will include Wendy Outhwaite QC, Co-Founder of Ambriel English Sparkling, Agatha Pereira, Co-Founder of Sustainable Wine Ltd., Nicole Rolet, Principal of Chêne Bleu, and Pauline Vicard, Principal of Areni Global Institute for the Future of Fine Wine.



Following the panel talk there will be a reception featuring the wines from Chêne Bleu and Ambriel and an opportunity to view the remarkable works from the renowned artist Tilo Kaiser.



Participants should express their interest early as seats are limited, and the venue is operating at 50% capacity due to current Government COVID-19 guidelines regulations. In line with these guidelines, events will be socially distanced and all precautions will be taken. The link to register for the event is: https://www.greenvelope.com/event/Chene-Bleu-The-Secrets-of-Sustainable-Wine



The Catherine Prevost Showroom is located at 127 Sloane Street, London SW1X 9AS.



Access to the pop-up tasting room is free, and walk-ins are welcome but with limited capacity, it is recommended that visitors register their interest online at: www.chenebleu.com/londonpopup, indicating a preferred time and date. They will receive an email confirming their time slot.



About Chêne Bleu

Chêne Bleu is a winery situated on an ancient site in the up-and-coming Ventoux wine region of Southern France. The Chêne Bleu estate, La Verrière, enjoys an unusual juxtaposition of southerly location and pronounced altitude, resulting in rich flavours and textures typical of the Southern Rhône, along with the freshness and finesse more characteristic of the cooler climate Northern Rhône. Its position on the side of the ridge of Europe’s tectonic plate lends a distinctive and elegant minerality to the wines. The estate’s pioneering ecology-minded organic and biodynamic practices are aimed at preserving the pristine natural environment but also the well-being of consumers who shun chemicals and artificial ingredients in their wines. These unique factors work together to produce vines that flourish and vintages that are in complete respect of nature yet remain elegant, refined, and complex. The Chêne Bleu portfolio includes two flagship red wines, Abélard and Héloïse, the flagship white wine, Aliot, the gastronomic Le Rosé, Viognier and Astralabe. For more information on Chêne Bleu visit www.chenebleu.com and www.laverriere.com.



About Catherine Prevost

Catherine Prevost is a fashion and jewellery designer known for her timeless, chic, elegant and glamorous clothes embracing a femininity that seeks to empower women. Her collection is made locally in the UK, celebrating English craftsmanship and sustainable fashion. Her collections are made in small quantities to reinforce her stand against mass production. An avid supporter of preserving the wildlife of our seas, Catherine has built up a loyal and discerning clientele ranging from the core fashion crowd to the international jet-set. www.catherineprevost.com



About Tilo Kaiser

Tilo Kaiser is an internationally renowned German abstract expressionist artist, recognized for his colourful conceptual painting, collage and sculpture, expressing a convergence of freedom and control, translucency and opacity, playfulness and profundity. Exhibited at many prestigious galleries globally, including London’s Saatchi Gallery, Tilo’s works provoke contemplation of their very personal, evocative, tender and sensitive visual exploration.



About Neil Birks

Neil Birks is the Creative Director of NB Flowers, established in 2005, providing everything from perfect flowers and bouquets to the most elaborate bespoke floral displays for any occasion. Neil’s clientèle includes many of London’s most discerning clients. His versatile style evolves with the seasons, using English flowers wherever possible. Sourcing from New Covent Garden Market, and gardens across the UK, he uses English flowers to create a classic look, in a sustainable way. His love of English flowers is such that Neil has created own rose field, showcasing over 1000 plants in over 30 varieties, to supply his clients with freshly cut English scented roses throughout the summer.



www.nbflowers.co.uk

www.nbroses.co.uk London, United Kingdom, May 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Award-winning French winery Chêne Bleu is hosting its first pop-up tasting room at the Catherine Prevost Fashion Boutique on Sloane Street in London, bringing a taste of Provence to the UK. The tasting room will be open to the public weekdays starting Tuesday, 18 May through Friday, 28 May from 11am to 5pm.During the “Provence in London” pop-up residence, Chêne Bleu will be offering tastings of their full range of critically acclaimed wines, to launch the newest vintage of their acclaimed Le Rosé and showcase the flagship reds, Abélard and Héloïse, the flagship white, Aliot, and the ever-popular Astralabe and Viognier, along with some limited edition cuvées, all of which will be available for purchase. The temporary tasting room will be located in the spacious contemporary gallery and garden below Catherine Prevost's showroom in Knightsbridge near Sloane Square. Visitors can discover the wines and explore Prevost’s collection of ladies wear, jewellery and fabrics, as well as the most recent artwork by acclaimed German artist Tilo Kaiser.Visitors can meet with Nicole Rolet, Principal of Chêne Bleu, Bryan Houde, Director of Private Client Sales, and Karen Glennon, Director of Hospitality at La Verrière, the medieval priory where Chêne Bleu is produced, which has been converted into an award-winning eco-conscious luxury guest house and rental estate, www.laverriere.com.In addition to the daily pop-up, Chêne Bleu will host a series of events, including a sustainability panel, entitled Beyond the Label - The Secrets of Sustainable Wine, in conjunction with World Bee Day & Biodiversity Day. The discussion will take place on 27 May from 2pm - 4:30pm. Tickets are £25 per person.The aim of the panel is to help consumers make more informed choices if they prefer to eschew chemicals and additives that impact their health and the well-being of the planet. Behind pretty wine labels often lie uncomfortable truths about synthetic pesticides, herbicides, fertilisers, additives, and other polluting practices that can poison the environment and affect our health. This is an opportunity for discriminating consumers to understand some of the solutions emerging that allow them to enjoy fine wine while protecting their well-being as well as planetary health.“Since it’s not easy for wine enthusiasts from the UK to visit us at our winery in the South of France at the moment, we are excited to bring a taste of Provence to London this May,” said Nicole Rolet. “Throughout the ten days we will be showcasing our family’s organic and sustainably-made wines while celebrating World Bee and Biodiversity Day. I also look forward to discussing sustainability in wine with leading women in the wine industry.”The panellists, all considered leaders in sustainable and regenerative agriculture, will include Wendy Outhwaite QC, Co-Founder of Ambriel English Sparkling, Agatha Pereira, Co-Founder of Sustainable Wine Ltd., Nicole Rolet, Principal of Chêne Bleu, and Pauline Vicard, Principal of Areni Global Institute for the Future of Fine Wine.Following the panel talk there will be a reception featuring the wines from Chêne Bleu and Ambriel and an opportunity to view the remarkable works from the renowned artist Tilo Kaiser.Participants should express their interest early as seats are limited, and the venue is operating at 50% capacity due to current Government COVID-19 guidelines regulations. In line with these guidelines, events will be socially distanced and all precautions will be taken. The link to register for the event is: https://www.greenvelope.com/event/Chene-Bleu-The-Secrets-of-Sustainable-WineThe Catherine Prevost Showroom is located at 127 Sloane Street, London SW1X 9AS.Access to the pop-up tasting room is free, and walk-ins are welcome but with limited capacity, it is recommended that visitors register their interest online at: www.chenebleu.com/londonpopup, indicating a preferred time and date. They will receive an email confirming their time slot.About Chêne BleuChêne Bleu is a winery situated on an ancient site in the up-and-coming Ventoux wine region of Southern France. The Chêne Bleu estate, La Verrière, enjoys an unusual juxtaposition of southerly location and pronounced altitude, resulting in rich flavours and textures typical of the Southern Rhône, along with the freshness and finesse more characteristic of the cooler climate Northern Rhône. Its position on the side of the ridge of Europe’s tectonic plate lends a distinctive and elegant minerality to the wines. The estate’s pioneering ecology-minded organic and biodynamic practices are aimed at preserving the pristine natural environment but also the well-being of consumers who shun chemicals and artificial ingredients in their wines. These unique factors work together to produce vines that flourish and vintages that are in complete respect of nature yet remain elegant, refined, and complex. The Chêne Bleu portfolio includes two flagship red wines, Abélard and Héloïse, the flagship white wine, Aliot, the gastronomic Le Rosé, Viognier and Astralabe. For more information on Chêne Bleu visit www.chenebleu.com and www.laverriere.com.About Catherine PrevostCatherine Prevost is a fashion and jewellery designer known for her timeless, chic, elegant and glamorous clothes embracing a femininity that seeks to empower women. Her collection is made locally in the UK, celebrating English craftsmanship and sustainable fashion. Her collections are made in small quantities to reinforce her stand against mass production. An avid supporter of preserving the wildlife of our seas, Catherine has built up a loyal and discerning clientele ranging from the core fashion crowd to the international jet-set. www.catherineprevost.comAbout Tilo KaiserTilo Kaiser is an internationally renowned German abstract expressionist artist, recognized for his colourful conceptual painting, collage and sculpture, expressing a convergence of freedom and control, translucency and opacity, playfulness and profundity. Exhibited at many prestigious galleries globally, including London’s Saatchi Gallery, Tilo’s works provoke contemplation of their very personal, evocative, tender and sensitive visual exploration.About Neil BirksNeil Birks is the Creative Director of NB Flowers, established in 2005, providing everything from perfect flowers and bouquets to the most elaborate bespoke floral displays for any occasion. Neil’s clientèle includes many of London’s most discerning clients. His versatile style evolves with the seasons, using English flowers wherever possible. Sourcing from New Covent Garden Market, and gardens across the UK, he uses English flowers to create a classic look, in a sustainable way. His love of English flowers is such that Neil has created own rose field, showcasing over 1000 plants in over 30 varieties, to supply his clients with freshly cut English scented roses throughout the summer.www.nbflowers.co.ukwww.nbroses.co.uk Contact Information Chêne Bleu Wine

Bryan Houde

+447510523256





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Chêne Bleu Wine Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend