Valley Radiology Acquires Philips Ingenuity 128-slice CT/PET

San Diego North County Healthcare Providers and Patients Benefit from Enhanced Imaging Technology provided by Valley Radiology's Acquisition of 128-slice Philips Ingenuity CT/PET.

San Diego, CA, May 17, 2021 --



Serving San Diego county since 1971, Valley Radiology offers complete imaging services to healthcare professionals and patients. Modalities include: CT, MRI – both Closed, and Open High Field, X-ray, Ultrasound, 3D/2D Mammography, DEXA and PET/CT. Additional services include Interventional Radiology. Interventional Radiology occurs when patients require a minimally invasive targeted treatment using imaging for guidance.



Physicians using this superior service include: Oncologists, Radiation Oncologists, Pulmonologists, Cardiologists, Neurologists, Dermatologists, Breast Surgeons, Orthopedic Providers, Primary Care Physicians and others. Academic and Research associates choose our tools for best imaging outcomes.



Valley Radiology brings the specialized training and experience of 6 Radiologists, along with a full complement of sub-specialty trained Lead Technologists.



Led by Dr. Allen Nalbandian, CEO, the practice includes: Dr. Raymond Sung, Dr. Nicole Darcy, Dr. Farshad Bahador, Dr. Prya Patel and Dr. Soheil Niku.



Valley Radiology has provided imaging services to the academic and research communities since 2019. Currently, Valley Radiology participates in more than 70 ongoing trials, with a large variety of organizations. For further details on Clinical Trials, please contact: Ms. Sarah Tholen, Clinical Operations Manager, Valley Radiology via email at: stholen@valleyrad.com; phone: 760.520.8532 (or) 661.944.7614.



Two locations serve San Diego North County residents. The Poway/Rancho Bernardo facility is located in the Gateway Medical Complex, 15725 Pomerado Road, Suite 101, Poway, CA 92064. Poway phone: 858.485.6500. The second facility is located at 255 North Elm Street, Suite 102, Escondido, CA 92025. Escondido phone: 760.739.5400. Hours of Service at both locations is 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with Friday closure at 4:30 p.m.



For additional information visit: www.valleyrad.com.



Deborah Buffamanti

877.393.1933



www.valleyrad.com



