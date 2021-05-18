Axiomtek Partners with LIPS Corporation to Offer Industrial 3D AI Vision Solution on NVIDIA® Jetson Product Line

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

LIPS 3D cameras with Axiomtek’s AIE products deliver AI vision that is easy to integrate in automation applications such as real-time positioning, object orientation detection, robot tracking, autonomous mobile robots and edge intelligence.

City of Industry, CA, May 18, 2021 --(



Axiomtek delivers edge Al embedded systems in a wide range of form factors and configurations to meet the demands of various Al applications - from high-performance embedded systems with low power consumption to server-grade industrial PCs. The solutions and partnerships are designed to help customers achieve operational improvements, increased productivity and higher performance levels as well as gain higher efficiency in industries such as manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, medical, energy and retail.



“We are very excited to work with Axiomtek,” said Luke Liu, CEO of LIPS Corporation. “Our partnership ensures that our customers can quickly deploy their 3D vision applications with guaranteed compatibility on Axiomtek’s NVIDIA Jetson platforms. Axiomtek AI embedded systems, the AIE900-902-FL and AIE100-903-FL-NX, combine high performance and reliability with great integrated AI and real-time capabilities. These solutions can help customers lower their total system costs. And we know our customers will appreciate the power and configurability of the Axiomtek AI computing systems, giving them more confidence in quick and easy deployment.”



“The partnership between Axiomtek and LIPS not only supports a variety of vision-centric applications but also helps customers reduce overall system costs,” said Annie Fu, product manager of the AIoT Division at Axiomtek. “The combination of Axiomtek’s AIE900-902-FL and AIE100-903-FL-NX systems with LIPSedge 3D cameras is a great answer to the challenges many of our customers face. This application-ready package helps manufacturers with easier development of vision applications within automation.”



For more product information, please visit their website at us.axiomtek.com or contact one of their sales representatives at solutions@axiomtek.com.



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



