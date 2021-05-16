Pop Radio 77 Revamps News Coverage

Press Releases Pop Radio 77 Press Release

Philadelphia, PA, May 16, 2021 --(



Pop Radio 77 is a live Internet radio station offering news, talk music and more throughout New Jersey and its surrounding areas. Weekdays offer live DJs such as Al Cocchi, Pete Cato, and "8-Track" Eddie Mack. Weekends offer programming such as the Way Back Weekend and Community Interest Programming. Pop Radio 77 is available for free on Google Play, Apple App Store, Amazon Echo, and online at popradio77.com.



"The task of the reporter or news anchor is to quite simply tell people what they need to know," says Joe Cutter. "And while that sounds simple, the fact is that what people need to know depends on who they are. We all walk a different path. The accountant is keen on knowing about tax law changes. The lawyer wants to know the impact of pending legislation in the state capitol or in Washington. Parents are concerned about their jobs and their children’s schools. It is my job to know who is listening and to report to them about things of interest to them that impact their lives, with a good dose of interesting stories and even a funny one for good measure."



Going forward, post-COVID, Pop Radio 77 will look to engage with the community and provide the South Jersey region with live events, promotions, contests, and new content.



Contact Information Pop Radio 77

Ada Wofford

856-214-5957

popradio77.com

Ada Wofford

856-214-5957



popradio77.com



