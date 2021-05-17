Global Private Equity Partners Provides Financing for Development of One of Europe's Largest Wind Farm Projects in Several Locations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Global Private Equity Partners Press Release

New York, NY, May 17, 2021 --(



Global Private Equity Partners provides total funding of EUR 144 Million.



Global Private Equity Partners holds 33% of the Corporate Shares which are backed by a guarantee from European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).



The majority of European Countries are aiming to produce their entire electricity supply using renewable energies by 2030-2035. To achieve this goal, major steps have already been taken in the form of Wind Farm repowering. Global Private Equity Partners is keen to play major part financing these repowering projects.



The volume of equity and borrowed capital for the planned investment in the Wind Farm totals EUR 144 Million. Global Private Equity Partners provides to the total portion of borrowed capital of EUR 144 Million as a direct loan.



Project Manager for Global Private Equity Partners said: “Today, the European Union confirms its commitment to supporting renewable energy and to helping the countries to meet its decarbonization targets. Through projects like this, we will be part of reaching the goals of the European Green Deal and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.”



“With this fresh start after the coronavirus crisis, we now have a unique opportunity to join forces and drive the European economy's transition to a sustainable, climate-friendly system,” said board member of Global Private Equity Partners. “Financial Institutions, such as Global Private Equity Partners, bear a particular responsibility in this task because the business decisions we make are capable of generating far greater leverage than those of any other sector.”



Background information



About Global Private Equity Partners

Global Private Equity Partners is successful International Finance Institution, with fully plugged in corporate and investment banking, delivering a unique Western, Central and Eastern European network to its extensive clientele, in addition to their International clientele. Global Private Equity Partners offers both Local and International expertise to its clients, providing them with unparalleled access to excellent finance options. Leveraging on an international network of representative offices and branches, Global Private Equity Partners serves clients Worldwide.



We provide tailored financing solutions for many private businesses seeking non-bank funding due to their limitations in entering capital markets. Our network and market insights enable our dedicated team to underwrite financings for companies around the globe and, at the same time, to provide our investors with an attractive risk/return profile.



PR Global Private Equity Partners

Global Private Equity Partners

Toll Free Phone: 1-855-232-4100

info@globalprivateequitypartners.com

http://globalprivateequitypartners.com/

Laura Kaplan

1-855-232-4100



www.globalprivateequitypartners.com



