Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Memoirs and Maginations Book 1 - Summer Sunshine" by Margaret Ricketts

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 18, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About Memoirs and Maginations Book 1 - Summer Sunshine:
The first novel in the Memoirs and Maginations trilogy... The summer of 1985, Adam Richards returns to the market town in Oxfordshire, where he last lived with his wife and four children. He has been away for 11 years, with no contact and no explanation for his disappearance. His wife, Leah discovers his return when she goes to a party at a friend’s house and sees him again for the first time. He has a new job and is by all accounts a changed man. Will she take him back? And how will his now grown-up children react to seeing their parents, apparently in love again and looking to a bright future?
Memoirs and Maginations Book 1 - Summer Sunshine is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 314 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941533 and 9781800941670
Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.0 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0945CQ4YB
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMSS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
Other Memoirs and Maginations Novels:
Autumn Leaves
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800941595 and 9781800941687
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0947J7LF1
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMAL
Winter Frost
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800941625 and 9781800941694
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0949KT6BW
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMWF
About the Author
Margaret Ricketts was an 85-year-old retired teacher when she wrote the main part of this book but it was completed over 2 years later. She has been a one- parent family for the past fifty years, bringing up four children and having a very successful teaching career. She has always been fascinated by what motivates people and the book reflects her interest in this.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002