Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Memoirs and Maginations Book 2 - Autumn Leaves" by Margaret Ricketts

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 19, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About Memoirs and Maginations Book 2 - Autumn Leaves:
The second novel in the Memoirs and Maginations trilogy…
Adam Richards is back in the welcoming arms of Leah his wife and living at the heart of his family again, determined to make up for the years when he abandoned them. He sets out to rescue his daughter, Alice, trapped in a loveless marriage with the abusive William. Work is going well and hard on the heels of promotion to area manager, he is offered a Directorship. So why is he so reticent? What is holding him back? Meanwhile his secretary, Sally is wooed by the millionaire, high-flying MD of the company, Dominic West. All their lives are about to change and these new directions will demand courage and fortitude if they are to remain true to their original goals to lead a normal and peaceful existence.
Memoirs and Maginations Book 2 - Autumn Leaves is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 352 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941595 and 9781800941687
Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.2 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0947J7LF1
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMAL
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
Other Memoirs and Maginations Novels:
Summer Sunshine
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800941533 and 9781800941670
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0945CQ4YB
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMSS
Winter Frost
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800941625 and 9781800941694
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0949KT6BW
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMWF
About the Author
Margaret Ricketts was an 85-year-old retired teacher when she wrote the main part of this book but it was completed over 2 years later. She has been a one- parent family for the past fifty years, bringing up four children and having a very successful teaching career. She has always been fascinated by what motivates people and the book reflects her interest in this.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002