Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Memoirs and Maginations Book 2 - Autumn Leaves" by Margaret Ricketts

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Memoirs and Maginations Book 2 - Autumn Leaves" by Margaret Ricketts.

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 19, 2021 --(



The second novel in the Memoirs and Maginations trilogy…

Adam Richards is back in the welcoming arms of Leah his wife and living at the heart of his family again, determined to make up for the years when he abandoned them. He sets out to rescue his daughter, Alice, trapped in a loveless marriage with the abusive William. Work is going well and hard on the heels of promotion to area manager, he is offered a Directorship. So why is he so reticent? What is holding him back? Meanwhile his secretary, Sally is wooed by the millionaire, high-flying MD of the company, Dominic West. All their lives are about to change and these new directions will demand courage and fortitude if they are to remain true to their original goals to lead a normal and peaceful existence.



Memoirs and Maginations Book 2 - Autumn Leaves is available in multiple formats worldwide:



Paperback: 352 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941595 and 9781800941687

Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.2 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0947J7LF1

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMAL

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



Other Memoirs and Maginations Novels:

Summer Sunshine

Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800941533 and 9781800941670

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0945CQ4YB

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMSS

Winter Frost

Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800941625 and 9781800941694

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0949KT6BW

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMWF



About the Author

Margaret Ricketts was an 85-year-old retired teacher when she wrote the main part of this book but it was completed over 2 years later. She has been a one- parent family for the past fifty years, bringing up four children and having a very successful teaching career. She has always been fascinated by what motivates people and the book reflects her interest in this.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency



Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Oxford, United Kingdom, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About Memoirs and Maginations Book 2 - Autumn Leaves:The second novel in the Memoirs and Maginations trilogy…Adam Richards is back in the welcoming arms of Leah his wife and living at the heart of his family again, determined to make up for the years when he abandoned them. He sets out to rescue his daughter, Alice, trapped in a loveless marriage with the abusive William. Work is going well and hard on the heels of promotion to area manager, he is offered a Directorship. So why is he so reticent? What is holding him back? Meanwhile his secretary, Sally is wooed by the millionaire, high-flying MD of the company, Dominic West. All their lives are about to change and these new directions will demand courage and fortitude if they are to remain true to their original goals to lead a normal and peaceful existence.Memoirs and Maginations Book 2 - Autumn Leaves is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 352 pagesISBN-13: 9781800941595 and 9781800941687Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.2 x 22.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0947J7LF1Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMALPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021Other Memoirs and Maginations Novels:Summer SunshinePaperback ISBN-13: 9781800941533 and 9781800941670Amazon Kindle eBook: B0945CQ4YBAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMSSWinter FrostPaperback ISBN-13: 9781800941625 and 9781800941694Amazon Kindle eBook: B0949KT6BWAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMWFAbout the AuthorMargaret Ricketts was an 85-year-old retired teacher when she wrote the main part of this book but it was completed over 2 years later. She has been a one- parent family for the past fifty years, bringing up four children and having a very successful teaching career. She has always been fascinated by what motivates people and the book reflects her interest in this.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing