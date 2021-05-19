TEBillion Helps India Breathe Again

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, May 19, 2021 --(



India gasps for air as it deals with the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now relying on the entire world to come forward and help in order to get the assistance they require to survive. This is due to the shortage of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and other medicines putting a large number of lives at risk especially for the underserved individuals who are unable to afford them.



TEBillion, having a large presence in India has felt the crisis and has decided to pledge of up to 10% of its annual profit this year to help with India's COVID-19 care. Donations will go straight to the Indian Red Cross Society who is working out of 7 states and being the friend to many, especially the ones who have lost their jobs and don’t have the needed finances for affording healthcare during such a deadly time.



TEBillion's campaign in helping the Indian Red Cross Society is still currently ongoing. To those who wish to donate, TEBillion encourages them to contact them on their official LinkedIn page or contact numbers.



For more information on TEBillion, its products and services, or interest in being a part of its thriving partner network, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



