Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthONE Press Release

Receive press releases from HealthONE: By Email RSS Feeds: HealthONE Announces Opening of CareNow Urgent Care and Behavioral Health Outpatient Services in Littleton

Denver, CO, May 19, 2021 --(

· Family medicine

· On-site lab work and X-rays

· Occupational medicine

· Physical exams

· Flu shots

· Sports physicals

· Depression screening



“Like our additional CareNow Urgent Care locations throughout the Denver metro area, the Littleton clinic will provide the highest-quality patient care in the convenience of a community setting,” stated CareNow Urgent Care Medical Director Mark Montano, M.D. “CareNow Urgent Care has become a trusted provider throughout the community, and offers the exceptional care patients have come to trust within the HealthONE system.”



Open seven days a week and offering extended hours, CareNow is a convenient option for a wide-variety of medical needs.

· Walk-ins are welcome. No need to schedule an appointment.

· Wait from the comfort of your home. CareNow’s Web Check-In® means patients do not need to wait in the lobby. A representative contacts patients when their care provider is ready.

· Convenient hours. CareNow clinics are open seven days a week with extended hours. Monday- Friday: 8-8PM, Saturday 8-7PM, Sunday 8-5PM



Also located at the same address, HealthONE’s Behavioral Health Outpatient Services will treat both adults (18 years old and up) and adolescents (11-17 years old). This unique community access point for behavioral health services will offer wellness for mind and body. Our clinical staff empowers patients to overcome challenges, develop coping skills, and regulate emotions. Behavioral Health Outpatient Services will offer group therapy on site, four days per week. The program is staffed with licensed, master’s level clinicians including social workers, counselors, music and art therapists, recreation therapists, and offers consultative psychiatry. This partnership with CareNow Urgent Care will provide a unique option for both medical and mental wellness. Patients will be assessed on site for urgent behavioral health needs and admission into these programs. Staff will work with patients and families to coordinate additional support needs with trusted community partners.



“I believe we can all agree that awareness about our behavioral health needs is at an all-time high,” explained Mental Health Center of Denver Mental Health Ambassador, Jeannie Ritter. “To have the ability to access supports for these needs right in our neighborhood is paramount. The strategic placement of this most recent CareNow Urgent Care in Littleton also helps to normalize utilizing behavioral health care. People heal in community. Convenient, early access leads to better outcomes.”



This unique partnership offering both urgent care and behavioral health services is an example of the HealthONE system providing access to services at locations that are both convenient and trusted. As a leading provider of behavioral health care all across Denver, patients can expect safe, quality and compassionate care, close to home.



Rapid assessments. Please call 303-368-2080 to schedule an appointment.

Convenient hours. Monday – Thursday 10:30am-8pm.



About HealthONE

HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named among the top five large health systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #10 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. HealthONE Behavioral Health Outpatient Services is a Joint Commission Accredited organization



About CareNow®

Since 2016, CareNow has been committed to providing high-quality family care, urgent care and occupational medicine services in the Denver Metro area. Open seven days a week and weeknights until 8 p.m., CareNow has 9 locations providing convenient, quality and cost-effective urgent care and is accredited by AAAHC and UCA. CareNow is affiliated with HealthONE. HealthONE has a variety of locations and specialties in the Denver metro area. For more information, visit CareNow.com/Denver or call at (720) 446-5890. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Denver, CO, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- HealthONE announced today the opening of a CareNow® Urgent Care and HealthONE Behavioral Health Outpatient Services conveniently located at 11551 W. Ken Caryl Avenue in Littleton. The new CareNow in Littleton joins eight additional CareNow locations throughout metro Denver all staffed with board-qualified physicians and other highly skilled healthcare providers, all available to treat minor injuries and illnesses including cuts, burns, muscle strains, broken bones, common colds and the flu. The Littleton clinic will also specialize in:· Family medicine· On-site lab work and X-rays· Occupational medicine· Physical exams· Flu shots· Sports physicals· Depression screening“Like our additional CareNow Urgent Care locations throughout the Denver metro area, the Littleton clinic will provide the highest-quality patient care in the convenience of a community setting,” stated CareNow Urgent Care Medical Director Mark Montano, M.D. “CareNow Urgent Care has become a trusted provider throughout the community, and offers the exceptional care patients have come to trust within the HealthONE system.”Open seven days a week and offering extended hours, CareNow is a convenient option for a wide-variety of medical needs.· Walk-ins are welcome. No need to schedule an appointment.· Wait from the comfort of your home. CareNow’s Web Check-In® means patients do not need to wait in the lobby. A representative contacts patients when their care provider is ready.· Convenient hours. CareNow clinics are open seven days a week with extended hours. Monday- Friday: 8-8PM, Saturday 8-7PM, Sunday 8-5PMAlso located at the same address, HealthONE’s Behavioral Health Outpatient Services will treat both adults (18 years old and up) and adolescents (11-17 years old). This unique community access point for behavioral health services will offer wellness for mind and body. Our clinical staff empowers patients to overcome challenges, develop coping skills, and regulate emotions. Behavioral Health Outpatient Services will offer group therapy on site, four days per week. The program is staffed with licensed, master’s level clinicians including social workers, counselors, music and art therapists, recreation therapists, and offers consultative psychiatry. This partnership with CareNow Urgent Care will provide a unique option for both medical and mental wellness. Patients will be assessed on site for urgent behavioral health needs and admission into these programs. Staff will work with patients and families to coordinate additional support needs with trusted community partners.“I believe we can all agree that awareness about our behavioral health needs is at an all-time high,” explained Mental Health Center of Denver Mental Health Ambassador, Jeannie Ritter. “To have the ability to access supports for these needs right in our neighborhood is paramount. The strategic placement of this most recent CareNow Urgent Care in Littleton also helps to normalize utilizing behavioral health care. People heal in community. Convenient, early access leads to better outcomes.”This unique partnership offering both urgent care and behavioral health services is an example of the HealthONE system providing access to services at locations that are both convenient and trusted. As a leading provider of behavioral health care all across Denver, patients can expect safe, quality and compassionate care, close to home.Rapid assessments. Please call 303-368-2080 to schedule an appointment.Convenient hours. Monday – Thursday 10:30am-8pm.About HealthONEHealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named among the top five large health systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #10 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. HealthONE Behavioral Health Outpatient Services is a Joint Commission Accredited organizationAbout CareNow®Since 2016, CareNow has been committed to providing high-quality family care, urgent care and occupational medicine services in the Denver Metro area. Open seven days a week and weeknights until 8 p.m., CareNow has 9 locations providing convenient, quality and cost-effective urgent care and is accredited by AAAHC and UCA. CareNow is affiliated with HealthONE. HealthONE has a variety of locations and specialties in the Denver metro area. For more information, visit CareNow.com/Denver or call at (720) 446-5890. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Contact Information HealthONE

Stephanie Sullivan

303-584-8029



www.healthonecares.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HealthONE Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend