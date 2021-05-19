SAN Group’s Annual Business Meeting Makes First Appearance Virtually

Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Event Attendees Watched Over 300 Hours of Content Online

About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Hampton, NH, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Nearly 200 insurance industry professionals attended the Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group’s annual business meeting on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The event, making its first appearance as a virtual conference, featured workshops, panel discussion, trade show, virtual entertainment, awards ceremony, and a keynote address from Joan Woodward of Travelers Insurance.The conference was attended by SAN member agency owners and staff, insurance company partners, vendors, and industry subject matter experts. Content focused on increasing agency profitability, improving business operations, and considerations for staffing as we emerge from the pandemic. Online community boards and discussion groups allowed for collaboration and networking, where attendees shared actionable insights, digital tools, and strategic best practices with their colleagues and peers.The event’s keynote address, “Woodward on Washington: An Economic and Public Policy Outlook”, was delivered by Joan Woodward, Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers and President of the Travelers Institute. Woodward offered her views on the economy and public policy, and how these issues affect the insurance industry and independent insurance agencies.SAN’s virtual trade show featured 18 booths hosted by sponsors of the event, including The Hartford, Liberty Mutual, Safeco, Travelers, Merchants, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD, Foremost, National General, Main Street America, American Modern, AmTrust, Quincy Mutual, Arbella, Risk Placement Services, Burns & Wilcox, CRC Group, Capital Premium Financing, and EZLynx.An awards ceremony was held to honor and recognize SAN's time-honored and star member agencies. The event concluded with virtual entertainment by The Magic of Coby, a unique mindreading demonstration that combined clean comedy with magic, mentalism, and illusions.About SAN Group, Inc.SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Contact Information SAN Group

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



