Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases eCom Scotland Press Release

Receive press releases from eCom Scotland: By Email RSS Feeds: Applying VR-Delivered Learning to the Energy Decommissioning Sector

Dunfermline, United Kingdom, May 19, 2021 --(



The presentation – by Emma Dickson, of the digital learning and assessment specialists, eCom Scotland – examines eNetReality, a virtual reality (VR) authoring tool specifically designed for use in learning and assessment.



“The benefits of using VR in teaching people how to work safely, effectively and efficiently when engaged in potentially hazardous activities such as decommissioning energy installations are well-known,” explained Emma. “They include the ability to learn skills in the safety of a virtual environment, eliminating risks for the learner as well as eliminating the potential for expensive and disruptive mistakes with costly materials in the ‘real world’.”



Designed as a VR authoring tool that "non-technical" people could use to create their own VR learning and assessment experiences, eNetReality delivers its output across any device – from headset (for a fully-immersive experience) to smartphone or desktop. It can work with any SCORM-compliant learning management system – including eCom’s own LMS, eNetLearn® and, since it has xAPI capability, it can produce highly granular reports as required.



According to Energy Live News, decommissioning oil and gas infrastructure now represents nearly a tenth of the oil and gas industry’s overall expenditure and will cost some £15.2bn over the next decade. Furthermore, it reports that a recent report by Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) suggests that, while decommissioning activity on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) is expected to increase, annual expenditure will remain consistent thanks to improving efficiency performance.



“This suggests that the competitiveness and efficiency of the UK’s decommissioning sector is growing,” said Emma. “Hopefully, using eNetReality to train those who’re decommissioning this infrastructure will contribute to this increasing competitiveness and efficiency – since, at present only some nine percent of all platforms installed on the UKCS have been decommissioned.



“Looking at the global market in decommission energy installations – and some 53% of eCom’s annual revenue is generated outside the UK – the OGUK report predicts that $85 billion (£67bn) will be spent shutting down oil and gas assets over the next ten-year period and, in the UK alone, some 1,630 wells are expected to be decommissioned over the next ten years.”



For over a decade, Decom North Sea has connected capability with opportunity across the energy decommissioning sector, internationally. Working across the energy sector – renewables, oil and gas, and nuclear – the organisation shares knowledge, facilitates collaboration and maximises business potential for its members. Decom North Sea’s membership is drawn from operators, major contractors, service specialists, and technology developers.



eNetReality is a registered trading name of eCom USA Learning Solutions, registered in the state of Georgia, USA, and specialising in providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud solutions for learning and development activities.



eCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity - to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation. Dunfermline, United Kingdom, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The value of using virtual reality in learning how to decommission energy installations – notably in the oil and gas industry – efficiently, effectively and above all, safely, is being further emphasised in a presentation on 20th May to delegates at Decom Week 2021. The event, which runs from 17th to 21st May, is organised by Decom North Sea, a body that works across the energy sector – encompassing renewables, oil and gas, and nuclear – to share knowledge, facilitate collaboration and maximise business potential for its members.The presentation – by Emma Dickson, of the digital learning and assessment specialists, eCom Scotland – examines eNetReality, a virtual reality (VR) authoring tool specifically designed for use in learning and assessment.“The benefits of using VR in teaching people how to work safely, effectively and efficiently when engaged in potentially hazardous activities such as decommissioning energy installations are well-known,” explained Emma. “They include the ability to learn skills in the safety of a virtual environment, eliminating risks for the learner as well as eliminating the potential for expensive and disruptive mistakes with costly materials in the ‘real world’.”Designed as a VR authoring tool that "non-technical" people could use to create their own VR learning and assessment experiences, eNetReality delivers its output across any device – from headset (for a fully-immersive experience) to smartphone or desktop. It can work with any SCORM-compliant learning management system – including eCom’s own LMS, eNetLearn® and, since it has xAPI capability, it can produce highly granular reports as required.According to Energy Live News, decommissioning oil and gas infrastructure now represents nearly a tenth of the oil and gas industry’s overall expenditure and will cost some £15.2bn over the next decade. Furthermore, it reports that a recent report by Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) suggests that, while decommissioning activity on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) is expected to increase, annual expenditure will remain consistent thanks to improving efficiency performance.“This suggests that the competitiveness and efficiency of the UK’s decommissioning sector is growing,” said Emma. “Hopefully, using eNetReality to train those who’re decommissioning this infrastructure will contribute to this increasing competitiveness and efficiency – since, at present only some nine percent of all platforms installed on the UKCS have been decommissioned.“Looking at the global market in decommission energy installations – and some 53% of eCom’s annual revenue is generated outside the UK – the OGUK report predicts that $85 billion (£67bn) will be spent shutting down oil and gas assets over the next ten-year period and, in the UK alone, some 1,630 wells are expected to be decommissioned over the next ten years.”For over a decade, Decom North Sea has connected capability with opportunity across the energy decommissioning sector, internationally. Working across the energy sector – renewables, oil and gas, and nuclear – the organisation shares knowledge, facilitates collaboration and maximises business potential for its members. Decom North Sea’s membership is drawn from operators, major contractors, service specialists, and technology developers.eNetReality is a registered trading name of eCom USA Learning Solutions, registered in the state of Georgia, USA, and specialising in providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud solutions for learning and development activities.eCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity - to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation. Contact Information eCom Scotland

Allan MacLean

00 44 1383 630032



www.ecomscotland.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from eCom Scotland Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend