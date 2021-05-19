Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Transfinder Press Release

Receive press releases from Transfinder: By Email RSS Feeds: Weber School District Turns to Transfinder Over 9 Software Providers

Ogden, UT, May 19, 2021 --(



Trent Bills, a computer support technician/transportation and GIS specialist at Weber School District, based in Ogden, Utah, said the district had received bids from 10 routing software companies. When asked what made Transfinder’s Routefinder PLUS solution stand out among the field of competitors, Bills said: “It does everything we want it to.”



Bills said Transfinder’s innovative solution coupled with its strong customer support made Transfinder the clear winner.



“We were using another vendor before,” Bills said. “Their customer support was horrible. So, if I needed something it would take seven or eight months to get done. I couldn’t get calls back or responses to emails. That’s not acceptable. I can’t work like that.”



Bills said his experience with Transfinder is significantly different than his experience with the previous software provider.



“You guys are way better,” he said. “If I send an email, it’s only a moment before you guys answer me.”



Bills said on the technology side, he likes how Routefinder PLUS automatically assigns students to stops and how Infofinder i pushes that information to parents. The district also has Transfinder’s Viewfinder solution to monitor its operation.



“We bus 20,000 students,” he said. “That’s a lot of phone calls. We can’t contact every one of those parents by phone.” The district is also planning to implement the parent app Stopfinder to stay better connected with parents.



Bills added that having browser-based Routefinder PLUS during the pandemic has been helpful as it allows routers to work remotely when necessary.



Weber School District has 300 drivers transporting students to 52 schools daily. Ninety percent of instruction is in person.



Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said Routefinder PLUS was created with districts like Weber School District in mind and customer support has always been a high priority at Transfinder.



“I am encouraged that Transfinder’s solutions and support stood out above nine other software companies in this industry,” Civitella said. “We have 33 years of experience in school transportation and have served more than 3,000 school districts in North America. Each one is important to us and each one has provided valuable insights to help us continue to improve and serve this community better. We are so happy to have Weber School District become part of the Transfinder family.”



About Transfinder

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Ogden, UT, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce Weber School District has selected Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS to create the safest and most efficient routes for its students.Trent Bills, a computer support technician/transportation and GIS specialist at Weber School District, based in Ogden, Utah, said the district had received bids from 10 routing software companies. When asked what made Transfinder’s Routefinder PLUS solution stand out among the field of competitors, Bills said: “It does everything we want it to.”Bills said Transfinder’s innovative solution coupled with its strong customer support made Transfinder the clear winner.“We were using another vendor before,” Bills said. “Their customer support was horrible. So, if I needed something it would take seven or eight months to get done. I couldn’t get calls back or responses to emails. That’s not acceptable. I can’t work like that.”Bills said his experience with Transfinder is significantly different than his experience with the previous software provider.“You guys are way better,” he said. “If I send an email, it’s only a moment before you guys answer me.”Bills said on the technology side, he likes how Routefinder PLUS automatically assigns students to stops and how Infofinder i pushes that information to parents. The district also has Transfinder’s Viewfinder solution to monitor its operation.“We bus 20,000 students,” he said. “That’s a lot of phone calls. We can’t contact every one of those parents by phone.” The district is also planning to implement the parent app Stopfinder to stay better connected with parents.Bills added that having browser-based Routefinder PLUS during the pandemic has been helpful as it allows routers to work remotely when necessary.Weber School District has 300 drivers transporting students to 52 schools daily. Ninety percent of instruction is in person.Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said Routefinder PLUS was created with districts like Weber School District in mind and customer support has always been a high priority at Transfinder.“I am encouraged that Transfinder’s solutions and support stood out above nine other software companies in this industry,” Civitella said. “We have 33 years of experience in school transportation and have served more than 3,000 school districts in North America. Each one is important to us and each one has provided valuable insights to help us continue to improve and serve this community better. We are so happy to have Weber School District become part of the Transfinder family.”About TransfinderFounded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Contact Information Transfinder Corporation

Rick D'Errico

518.723.8303



www.transfinder.com

440 State St.

Schenectady, NY 12305



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Transfinder Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend