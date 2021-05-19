Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Healthy Cow Press Release

Receive press releases from Healthy Cow: By Email RSS Feeds: Healthy Cow Accepted to the Award-Winning THRIVE Accelerator Program

Healthy Cow Corporation has officially been selected to join the SVG THRIVE accelerator program from a pool of nearly 700 agtech startup applications worldwide.

Toronto, Canada, May 19, 2021 --(



THRIVE supports early-stage startups across the value chain whose technologies contribute to a more efficient, sustainable, and secure agriculture future. THRIVE’s Accelerator Manager, Evan Cohen, says in THRIVE’s press release, “THRIVE continues to attract the best global startups to our award-winning accelerator program and this year’s cohort is no exception. This cohort stands to make a huge impact on the food system of the future and our team at THRIVE are excited to help fuel that growth and support their success.”



For the past few years, Healthy Cow has been diligently working to develop, manufacture, and test the first intravaginal probiotic product - ProPreg™ - that maintains a healthy cow reproductive microbiome before, during, and after calving. Multi-location field tests of ProPreg™ involving 2100+ dairy cows have demonstrated a significant improvement in dairy cow reproductive health and antibiotic stewardship.



"Acceptance into THRIVE is an honour as their support further validates the importance of our mission. We’re excited to work with THRIVE, their partners and their network to get ProPreg™ into the hands of progressive dairy farmers," says Louis Hui, Healthy Cow’s Co-founder and Managing Partner.



Healthy Cow has also established research and distribution partnerships with Dairy Farmers of America, Kent Nutrition Group, and EastGen Genetics. With these partnerships and THRIVE’s network of support, Healthy Cow will be well prepared to launch ProPreg™ in 2021. Future plans for the company include developing a wider portfolio of products centred around managing and optimizing cow health based on the company’s research of a cow’s microbiome and metabolome.



About Healthy Cow



Healthy Cow is an ag-biotechnology company focused on developing innovative, science-based, and preventative solutions to help dairy farmers improve the health and welfare of dairy cows while reducing the use of antibiotics and added hormones. For more information, please visit: Learn more at www.healthycow.ca.



About SVG Ventures | THRIVE



SVG Ventures | THRIVE is the leading global agrifood investment and innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, and comprised of top agriculture, food & technology corporations, universities, and investors. With a community of over 5,000 startups from 100 countries, the THRIVE platform invests, accelerates, and creates unparalleled support for entrepreneurs to scale globally to solve the biggest challenges facing the food and agriculture industries. SVG’s existing global partners include Media Partner Forbes and leading government, agriculture, and technology corporations such as Corteva, Driscoll’s, FCC, Kubota, Land O’Lakes, Trimble, Taylor Farms, Bayer, Valmont, UFA, Yamaha Motor Ventures and Wilbur-Ellis. Crunchbase recognizes SVG Ventures as the most active AgTech investor in the world with a portfolio count of 50 investments in the space. Learn more at www.thriveagrifood.com. Toronto, Canada, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Healthy Cow Corporation, an ag-biotech startup for the dairy industry, is thrilled to be one of the twelve agtech startups selected to join SVG Venture’s THRIVE VII Cohort. The award-winning accelerator admitted less than 2% of their 700 applicants from across 78 countries.THRIVE supports early-stage startups across the value chain whose technologies contribute to a more efficient, sustainable, and secure agriculture future. THRIVE’s Accelerator Manager, Evan Cohen, says in THRIVE’s press release, “THRIVE continues to attract the best global startups to our award-winning accelerator program and this year’s cohort is no exception. This cohort stands to make a huge impact on the food system of the future and our team at THRIVE are excited to help fuel that growth and support their success.”For the past few years, Healthy Cow has been diligently working to develop, manufacture, and test the first intravaginal probiotic product - ProPreg™ - that maintains a healthy cow reproductive microbiome before, during, and after calving. Multi-location field tests of ProPreg™ involving 2100+ dairy cows have demonstrated a significant improvement in dairy cow reproductive health and antibiotic stewardship."Acceptance into THRIVE is an honour as their support further validates the importance of our mission. We’re excited to work with THRIVE, their partners and their network to get ProPreg™ into the hands of progressive dairy farmers," says Louis Hui, Healthy Cow’s Co-founder and Managing Partner.Healthy Cow has also established research and distribution partnerships with Dairy Farmers of America, Kent Nutrition Group, and EastGen Genetics. With these partnerships and THRIVE’s network of support, Healthy Cow will be well prepared to launch ProPreg™ in 2021. Future plans for the company include developing a wider portfolio of products centred around managing and optimizing cow health based on the company’s research of a cow’s microbiome and metabolome.About Healthy CowHealthy Cow is an ag-biotechnology company focused on developing innovative, science-based, and preventative solutions to help dairy farmers improve the health and welfare of dairy cows while reducing the use of antibiotics and added hormones. For more information, please visit: Learn more at www.healthycow.ca.About SVG Ventures | THRIVESVG Ventures | THRIVE is the leading global agrifood investment and innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, and comprised of top agriculture, food & technology corporations, universities, and investors. With a community of over 5,000 startups from 100 countries, the THRIVE platform invests, accelerates, and creates unparalleled support for entrepreneurs to scale globally to solve the biggest challenges facing the food and agriculture industries. SVG’s existing global partners include Media Partner Forbes and leading government, agriculture, and technology corporations such as Corteva, Driscoll’s, FCC, Kubota, Land O’Lakes, Trimble, Taylor Farms, Bayer, Valmont, UFA, Yamaha Motor Ventures and Wilbur-Ellis. Crunchbase recognizes SVG Ventures as the most active AgTech investor in the world with a portfolio count of 50 investments in the space. Learn more at www.thriveagrifood.com. Contact Information Healthy Cow

Louis Hui

+1 (833) 776 7734



https://www.healthycow.ca



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Healthy Cow Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend