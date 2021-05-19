Loveforce International Releases New Music on Rocky Peoples, Ricky Williams and Ami Cannon

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

On Friday, May 21st, Loveforce International will release new digital singles by Rocky Peoples, Ricky Williams and Ami Cannon honoring the releases with an e-book giveaway.

For Further Information, Contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954 Santa Clarita, CA, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On Friday, May 21st, Loveforce International will release 3 new digital singles. The Singles will be on Rocky Peoples, Ricky Williams and Ami Cannon. All three artists are part of Loveforce International’s most recent wave of signings from October 2020 through January 2021. In honor of the 3 new digital singles Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of Life Success Kit by The Prophet of Life.Rocky Peoples “Whatcha Gonna Do?” features Rocky’s daughter Monique Peoples who is a singer and founding -member of the popular Motown girl group Shades. The song is in the Neo-Soul / Alternative R&B-Pop music genres. It’s the first time Rocky and his daughter have performed on a record together.Ricky Williams’ new single “I’m Looking for Ms. Right Now” has an unique storyline. The plot of the song is about a guy who had a relationship with Ms. Right. Everything seemed great at first but eventually she became too demanding and they broke up. Now he’s looking for a replacement that isn’t as demanding.Ami Cannon’s “I’m Blue” is a Country Western song about sadness. It is done in traditional Country Music style. The lyrics are simple, yet profound. The song is reminiscent of classic hit Country songs of the past when Country Music was in its heyday.The Book Life Success Kit and the Spanish version Herramientas para tener éxito en la vida by The Prophet of Life looks at success and helps readers to clarify what success is for them. It has different ways of looking at success, failure, suffering and sacrifice. It gives readers a blueprint for making changes in their lives, advice on avoiding some common pitfalls and provides readers with motivational quotes and examples of inspirational lives that have changed the world.The e-book will be given away on Amazon worldwide, on Friday, May 21st only. The three digital singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Pandora, Tidal, KKBox, Net Ease, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Touch Tunes, Triller, Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, Net Ease, Tik Tok, Snapchat, Boomplay, YouTube Music, Tencent, Soundtrack by Twitch, and Yandex.For Further Information, Contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954 Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

