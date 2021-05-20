Registration is Now Open for the 2nd Annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Registration is open for SMi Group’s 2nd annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference taking place 18th -19th October in London.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More iformation can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This Conference will explore real world case studies of on-body device design and development for large volume delivery while engaging in the latest digital applications for wearable devices with industry case studies from pharma thought leaders.You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom1Plus, two interactive half-day post conference workshops on Wednesday 20th October 2021:A: Cross company collaboration to develop digital therapeutic solutions using connected devicesWorkshop Leader:Digby Harris, Global Procurement Lead – Digital Therapeutics, AstraZenecaB: Optimising Patient Engagement and Creating Novel Company Value through Digital TechnologiesWorkshop Leaders:Alex Gilbert, Digital Medicine, HumaThis two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Device Development Managers, Senior Connectivity Engineers, Leaders in Device Data Generation, Human Factors Directors and many more.Registration is live on the website and a saving of £200 is available for bookings made before 30th June 2021. Register online www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom1Who should attend:Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals, Managers of:• Drug-Delivery Developers• Autoinjectors• Device Engineering• Human Factors• Injectables• Packaging• Regulatory Affairs• Connectivity• Medical Device Data• Novel Product Technology• Smart Device Developers• Device-Safety Solution Providers• Or anyone who works with Wearable Devices/ On-Body Injectors within pharmaceuticals, biotech, device developers and solution providersProudly sponsored by: Quantex-arcWearable Injectors and Connected Devices18th – 19th October 2021Venue: Copthorne Tara HotelScarsdale Place, Kensington, London, United Kingdom(Virtual Attendance Option Available)Contact Information:For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More iformation can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom1



