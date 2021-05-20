Press Releases IWS FinTech Press Release

Receive press releases from IWS FinTech: By Email RSS Feeds: IWS FinTech Welcomes Mario Singh as Board Advisor

Singapore, Singapore, May 20, 2021 --(



With years of experience as an established entrepreneur, Mario is no stranger to growing and scaling companies fast. He will leverage his deep industry connections and experience in the finance and tech sectors in his new role as an advisor at IWS FinTech to support the team in various aspects.



Said Mario, “I’m excited to begin my journey with IWS FinTech and look forward to introducing cutting-edge blockchain and fintech solutions with the team. Given that the total transaction value of digital payments increased by almost 28% to hit a staggering USD 5.2 trillion in 2020, we have to act quickly on the potential of this sector, especially as more companies and consumers turn to such technologies and new ways of banking and making payments.”



IWS FinTech will combine its expertise and Mario’s industry insights to support start-ups in their push towards digital growth and the implementation of next-generation technologies, such as blockchain and fintech products in their existing business plans.



Chief Digital Officer of IWS FinTech, Danny Christ, said “Mario’s experience and vision are very much aligned with how we look to disrupt the fintech sector and bring robust alternatives to traditional methods of facilitating transactions and doing business in the financial industry. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”



About IWS FinTech

IWS FinTech focuses on next-generation technologies that will influence lives in the next decade. By collaborating with the world’s leading corporations through co-development and co-creation to support start-ups and SMEs, it seeks to introduce solutions that will facilitate business operations in the digital age and help organisations achieve sustained business growth with access to innovative technologies. From blockchain initiatives that allow the digitalisation of business assets to the formulation of solutions that empower companies to tackle technological and organisational challenges, IWS FinTech provides businesses with opportunities to improve productivity, performances and efficiency. Singapore, Singapore, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- IWS FinTech, a fast growing start up focused on developing disruptive technologies such as blockchain and fintech, recently welcomed global financial expert and Fullerton Markets CEO, Mario Singh, to its Board of Advisors.With years of experience as an established entrepreneur, Mario is no stranger to growing and scaling companies fast. He will leverage his deep industry connections and experience in the finance and tech sectors in his new role as an advisor at IWS FinTech to support the team in various aspects.Said Mario, “I’m excited to begin my journey with IWS FinTech and look forward to introducing cutting-edge blockchain and fintech solutions with the team. Given that the total transaction value of digital payments increased by almost 28% to hit a staggering USD 5.2 trillion in 2020, we have to act quickly on the potential of this sector, especially as more companies and consumers turn to such technologies and new ways of banking and making payments.”IWS FinTech will combine its expertise and Mario’s industry insights to support start-ups in their push towards digital growth and the implementation of next-generation technologies, such as blockchain and fintech products in their existing business plans.Chief Digital Officer of IWS FinTech, Danny Christ, said “Mario’s experience and vision are very much aligned with how we look to disrupt the fintech sector and bring robust alternatives to traditional methods of facilitating transactions and doing business in the financial industry. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”About IWS FinTechIWS FinTech focuses on next-generation technologies that will influence lives in the next decade. By collaborating with the world’s leading corporations through co-development and co-creation to support start-ups and SMEs, it seeks to introduce solutions that will facilitate business operations in the digital age and help organisations achieve sustained business growth with access to innovative technologies. From blockchain initiatives that allow the digitalisation of business assets to the formulation of solutions that empower companies to tackle technological and organisational challenges, IWS FinTech provides businesses with opportunities to improve productivity, performances and efficiency. Contact Information IWS FinTech

Callie Tan

+65 68161197



www.iwsfintech.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from IWS FinTech