Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shufti Pro Press Release

Receive press releases from Shufti Pro: By Email RSS Feeds: Shufti Pro Announces ​identity Verification Services on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Shufti Pro’s customers can now benefit from digital identity verification for fraud prevention using salesforce.

London, United Kingdom, May 20, 2021 --(



Shufti Pro is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FYgc1UAD



Shufti Pro’s Global Identity Verification Services



The award-winning technology of Shufti Pro provides digital KYC verification and AML screening services that simplify the customer onboarding process for various industries. Shufti Pro has trained thousands of AI models enabling the solution to analyse thousands of document types and securing the business entities by accurately detecting fraudulent attempts and spoof attacks.



Hundreds of organisations around the world are using Shufti Pro’s robust services and their integration with Salesforce will enhance market outreach and global scalability.



Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro expressing his views regarding this new achievement, “Shufti Pro sees this opportunity as another milestone. We are glad to mark our presence on the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace. With the expansion of our services on AppExchange, enterprises can now verify their customers in real-time with confidence. The solution allows organisations to combat fraud while providing an enhanced customer experience.”



“Shufti Pro’s integration is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for global businesses, banks and educational institutions,​" said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."



About Salesforce AppExchange



Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customisable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources



Like Salesforce on Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/salesforce



Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce



Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.



About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider. It offers digital KYC, KYB, and AML services globally. It uses both human intelligence and artificial intelligence in its technology to provide highly effective and accurate service. Shufti Pro provides an accuracy rate of 98.67%. It has verified users in 232 countries and territories. Shufti Pro has been the first of its kind to provide identity verification services that cover a large number of countries.



For more information, contact:

Damien Martin

Marketing Executive

Company Name: Shufti Pro

Contact Number: +44 01225290329

Email: Marketing@shuftipro.com

Website: https://shuftipro.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shufti_Pro

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/shufti-pro

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheShuftiPro/ London, United Kingdom, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Shufti Pro today announced it has launched its global identity verification services on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to integrate identity verification solutions and accelerate their business operations.Shufti Pro is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FYgc1UADShufti Pro’s Global Identity Verification ServicesThe award-winning technology of Shufti Pro provides digital KYC verification and AML screening services that simplify the customer onboarding process for various industries. Shufti Pro has trained thousands of AI models enabling the solution to analyse thousands of document types and securing the business entities by accurately detecting fraudulent attempts and spoof attacks.Hundreds of organisations around the world are using Shufti Pro’s robust services and their integration with Salesforce will enhance market outreach and global scalability.Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro expressing his views regarding this new achievement, “Shufti Pro sees this opportunity as another milestone. We are glad to mark our presence on the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace. With the expansion of our services on AppExchange, enterprises can now verify their customers in real-time with confidence. The solution allows organisations to combat fraud while providing an enhanced customer experience.”“Shufti Pro’s integration is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for global businesses, banks and educational institutions,​" said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."About Salesforce AppExchangeSalesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customisable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.Additional ResourcesLike Salesforce on Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/salesforceFollow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforceSalesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.About Shufti ProShufti Pro is an identity verification service provider. It offers digital KYC, KYB, and AML services globally. It uses both human intelligence and artificial intelligence in its technology to provide highly effective and accurate service. Shufti Pro provides an accuracy rate of 98.67%. It has verified users in 232 countries and territories. Shufti Pro has been the first of its kind to provide identity verification services that cover a large number of countries.For more information, contact:Damien MartinMarketing ExecutiveCompany Name: Shufti ProContact Number: +44 01225290329Email: Marketing@shuftipro.comWebsite: https://shuftipro.com/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shufti_ProLinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/shufti-proFacebook: www.facebook.com/TheShuftiPro/ Contact Information Shufti Pro

Damien Martin

+4401225290329



shuftipro.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shufti Pro Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend