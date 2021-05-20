Registration Now Open for SMi’s Inaugural Medical Wearables for Biosensors Conference 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Registration is open for the Inaugural Medical Wearables for Biosensors Conference taking place October 25th – 26th in Boston, USA.

The two-day conference will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into on-body devices for monitoring and remote diagnostics, device design considerations, wearables in clinical trials and a future outlook of the industry focusing on start-ups and novel developments.



Benefits of attending:

• Engage in case studies from leading experts on wearable devices for remote diagnostics and patient monitoring

• Explore how industry is using on-body biosensors for a patient centric-approach to therapeutics

• Delve into the regulatory landscape of digital health and data management with regulatory body and leading expert addresses

• Uncover the evolving research into smart vaccines for COVID-19 and accelerating accessibility of new wearable technologies



You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:

www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/prcom1



Plus, two interactive half-day post conference workshops on Wednesday 27th October 2021:



A: Digital Integration within Clinical Trials

Workshop Leaders:

Gary McNamara, Senior Delivery Manager, Aparito

Daniel Lewi, Head of Business Development, Aparito



B: Energy Harvesting Systems for Body-Worn Sensors

Workshop Leaders:

Veena Misra, Distinguished Professor, Director, NSF Center for Advanced

Self-Powered Systems of Integrated Sensors and Technologies (ASSIST)



Registration is live on the website and a saving of £200 is available for bookings made before 30th June 2021. Register online www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/prcom1



Who should attend:



Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals, Managers of:



Digital health and connectivity

Smart device developers

Device manufacturers

Biosensors

Wearable devices

Connected Devices

Microneedle Patches

Human Factors

Packaging

Regulatory Affairs

Medical Device Data



Medical Wearables for Biosensors USA Conference 2021

Conference: 25 - 26 October 2021

Venue: Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA



Contact Information:

For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:

hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

http://www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/prcom1



