Registration Now Open for SMi’s Inaugural Medical Wearables for Biosensors Conference 2021

)-- As part of SMi’s leading series of medical device conferences, this year’s event will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field of body-worn sensors and connected devices.
The two-day conference will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into on-body devices for monitoring and remote diagnostics, device design considerations, wearables in clinical trials and a future outlook of the industry focusing on start-ups and novel developments.
Benefits of attending:
• Engage in case studies from leading experts on wearable devices for remote diagnostics and patient monitoring
• Explore how industry is using on-body biosensors for a patient centric-approach to therapeutics
• Delve into the regulatory landscape of digital health and data management with regulatory body and leading expert addresses
• Uncover the evolving research into smart vaccines for COVID-19 and accelerating accessibility of new wearable technologies
You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:
www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/prcom1
Plus, two interactive half-day post conference workshops on Wednesday 27th October 2021:
A: Digital Integration within Clinical Trials
Workshop Leaders:
Gary McNamara, Senior Delivery Manager, Aparito
Daniel Lewi, Head of Business Development, Aparito
B: Energy Harvesting Systems for Body-Worn Sensors
Workshop Leaders:
Veena Misra, Distinguished Professor, Director, NSF Center for Advanced
Self-Powered Systems of Integrated Sensors and Technologies (ASSIST)
Registration is live on the website and a saving of £200 is available for bookings made before 30th June 2021. Register online www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/prcom1
Who should attend:
Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals, Managers of:
Digital health and connectivity
Smart device developers
Device manufacturers
Biosensors
Wearable devices
Connected Devices
Microneedle Patches
Human Factors
Packaging
Regulatory Affairs
Medical Device Data
Medical Wearables for Biosensors USA Conference 2021
Conference: 25 - 26 October 2021
Venue: Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA
