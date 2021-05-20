Babylon Dental Care Welcomes New Dentist, Dr. Ryan Rengifo

Press Releases Babylon Dental Care Press Release

“We are thrilled to add another great dentist to our fast-growing Practice,” said Dr. Clifford Brown, who founded Babylon Dental Care. “It’s our pleasure to treat our patients like family, and we look forward to serving even more members of our community as we continue to expand.”



Babylon Dental Care is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Ryan Rengifo to their Practice. Dr. Rengifo received his B.A. at Queens College and attended dental school at New York University. A Long Island native, he previously worked for three years in a private practice in Connecticut and is excited to return to New York. Dr. Rengifo is experienced in comprehensive dentistry with a focus on Invisalign and cosmetic dentistry.

Sarah Muller

(631) 983-6665



https://www.babylondentalcare.com



