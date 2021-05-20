PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Babylon Dental Care Welcomes New Dentist, Dr. Ryan Rengifo


West Babylon, NY, May 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Babylon Dental Care is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Ryan Rengifo to their Practice. Dr. Rengifo received his B.A. at Queens College and attended dental school at New York University. A Long Island native, he previously worked for three years in a private practice in Connecticut and is excited to return to New York. Dr. Rengifo is experienced in comprehensive dentistry with a focus on Invisalign and cosmetic dentistry.

“We are thrilled to add another great dentist to our fast-growing Practice,” said Dr. Clifford Brown, who founded Babylon Dental Care. “It’s our pleasure to treat our patients like family, and we look forward to serving even more members of our community as we continue to expand.”

Babylon Dental Care has been serving the Long Island community with excellent dental care since 1983 with locations in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704) and Patchogue (499 Sunrise Highway, Ste. 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772). Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com and call us at (631) 587-7373.
Contact Information
Babylon Dental Care
Sarah Muller
(631) 983-6665
Contact
https://www.babylondentalcare.com

