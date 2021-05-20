Press Releases Dynamic Healthcare Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Dynamic Healthcare Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: Dynamic Healthcare Systems’ Provider Analytics Solution Improves HCC Reporting for Health Plans

Significant enhancements provide a faster turn-a-round for HCC suspecting and historic risk scores for shared-risk patients.

Santa Ana, CA, May 20, 2021 --(



Many health system care teams and providers are receiving HCC suspecting patient information 30 to 90+ days after delivery of care. Additionally, much of the patient data is limited, in static reports, and presented in HCC rather than ICD-10 diagnosis codes.



By collecting a health system’s raw claims and supporting data (drugs, charts, CMS files, etc.), Dynamic’s solution applies advanced algorithms to produce forecasted risk scores and HCC suspects that are pushed out to the care team or provider’s electronic medical record (EMR), resulting in improved care and accuracy of coding, as well as shortened turn-a-around times of HCC patient data. Dynamic’s HCC analytics solution integrates with EMR workflows, ensuring providers have accurate reporting, care gap awareness, and noted suspect data at the point of care.



“When care providers have visibility to the full complement of HCC data at the point of care, everyone – care providers, health systems, and patients benefit,” said Jim Corbett, Dynamic’s Chief Strategy Officer. Continuing, Corbett elaborated, “For risk-sharing health systems, understanding and having access to critical patient suspects and historical risk scores are critical to the organization’s successful operations and quality patient care. Dynamic’s Provider Analytics solution allows for improved patient care, risk score documentation, and financial forecasting.”



Dynamic’s robust Medicare Advantage suite of integrated solutions provides health plans and provider groups with an enterprise-wide platform that enables a strong risk adjustment strategy ensuring maximum and accurate risk-adjusted payments. Dynamic’s integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans and provider groups meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic’s solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan’s membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges. Santa Ana, CA, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Dynamic Healthcare Systems is proud to announce a provider analytics engine that will help health plans present patient Hierarchical Coexisting Condition (HCC) suspecting and risk score data to the provider at the point of care.Many health system care teams and providers are receiving HCC suspecting patient information 30 to 90+ days after delivery of care. Additionally, much of the patient data is limited, in static reports, and presented in HCC rather than ICD-10 diagnosis codes.By collecting a health system’s raw claims and supporting data (drugs, charts, CMS files, etc.), Dynamic’s solution applies advanced algorithms to produce forecasted risk scores and HCC suspects that are pushed out to the care team or provider’s electronic medical record (EMR), resulting in improved care and accuracy of coding, as well as shortened turn-a-around times of HCC patient data. Dynamic’s HCC analytics solution integrates with EMR workflows, ensuring providers have accurate reporting, care gap awareness, and noted suspect data at the point of care.“When care providers have visibility to the full complement of HCC data at the point of care, everyone – care providers, health systems, and patients benefit,” said Jim Corbett, Dynamic’s Chief Strategy Officer. Continuing, Corbett elaborated, “For risk-sharing health systems, understanding and having access to critical patient suspects and historical risk scores are critical to the organization’s successful operations and quality patient care. Dynamic’s Provider Analytics solution allows for improved patient care, risk score documentation, and financial forecasting.”Dynamic’s robust Medicare Advantage suite of integrated solutions provides health plans and provider groups with an enterprise-wide platform that enables a strong risk adjustment strategy ensuring maximum and accurate risk-adjusted payments. Dynamic’s integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans and provider groups meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic’s solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan’s membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges. Contact Information Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Denise Uselding

949-333-4565 ext. 180



https://dynamichealthsys.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Dynamic Healthcare Systems