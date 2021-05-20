PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Styld Home Decor Launches Online Bundled Home Accessories Products


Norwell, MA, May 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Boston-based interior designer, Katie Alabiso, launches a new online interior decor store called Styld. Styld offers homeowners professionally curated, pre-styled interior decor bundles that are stylish, of high quality, and display ready in minutes.

“I created Styld to make interior decorating beautifully easy with designer-selected and curated collections that are sold as bundles,” says Alabiso. “The bundles coordinate with our other product offerings so customers can quickly decorate an entire room based on their individual layout without needing to hire a designer.”

The Styld product collections focus on styling specific areas of a room: tables, sofas, shelves, and even bar carts. Knowing that most rooms contain these key elements, the Styld product offering is relevant to any homeowner or renter.

“As a 40-something homeowner with little decorating sense or time to scour stores, Styld is my go-to source for home decor,” says Styld customer Alyson Anderson. “The bundles are very on-trend, of great quality, and make my home look like it was styled by a professional interior designer.”

To learn more about Styld and browse its product offerings, visit styldhome.com or email hello@styldhome.com.

Styld can also be found at:
https://www.facebook.com/styldhome
https://www.instagram.com/styldhome
https://www.pinterest.com/styldhome
Contact Information
Styld Home
Katie Alabiso
781-789-3219
Contact
styldhome.com

