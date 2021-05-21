Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Memoirs and Maginations Book 3 - Winter Frost" by Margaret Ricketts

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 21, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About Memoirs and Maginations Book 3 – Winter Frost:
The third novel in the Memoirs and Maginations trilogy…
Adam Richardson’s ambitions lie in a quiet life, spent at the heart of his family, making amends for the eleven years he abandoned his wife Leah and their four children. He has been back less than half a year when powerful new influences at work decide he is destined for higher things. Everything is moving too fast, only Leah seems to understand his inner turmoil and when he realises he has her support, he takes up the challenges. He enters the world of billionaires, Lords of the Realm and politics as adviser to the highest office in the land. Despite his fears and insecurities, he is welcomed as a breath of fresh air, the ordinary man who brings truth and a sense of reality to government and power. Still, his one desire remains, to earn the love and respect of his wife and family. A heart-warming conclusion to a trilogy based on a family reunited in love.
Memoirs and Maginations Book 3 – Winter Frost is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 304 pages
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800941625 and 9781800941694
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.9 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0949KT6BW
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMWF
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
Other Memoirs and Maginations Novels:
Summer Sunshine
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800941533 and 9781800941670
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0945CQ4YB
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMSS
Autumn Leaves
ISBN-13: 9781800941595 and 9781800941687
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0947J7LF1
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MMAL
About the Author
Margaret Ricketts was an 85-year-old retired teacher when she wrote the main part of this book but it was completed over 2 years later. She has been a one- parent family for the past fifty years, bringing up four children and having a very successful teaching career. She has always been fascinated by what motivates people and the book reflects her interest in this.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
