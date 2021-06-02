Blue Prism Honors QualityKiosk Technologies as an Award Winner at Partner Forum 2021

Press Releases QualityKiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Key Blue Prism partner QualityKiosk Technologies acknowledged for helping enterprise customers drive digital transformation via Blue Prism’s digital workforce.

paul.taylor@blueprism.com Mahape, India, June 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- QualityKiosk Technologies has received a regional award at Blue Prism’s Partner Forum event 2021, recognizing their excellence in delivering Blue Prism’s intelligent automation offering. These awards acknowledge key partners in Blue Prism’s ecosystem while showcasing their expertise in delivering intelligent automation capabilities to digitally transform how organizations operate, compete, and innovate.The 2021 Blue Prism Partner Excellence Awards program has been the most impressive yet with nominations increasing two-fold this year, resulting in 48 regional winners selected from 152 entries, and representing all regions and partner types.Chief Partner Strategy Officer for Blue Prism, Linda Dotts, says: “Blue Prism values our partner community for its positive impact on our shared customers. Their solutions built on the Blue Prism intelligent automation platform provide a way for organizations to approach work in a new, more agile way. Our partner awards are a way to showcase and thank our amazing partners for the incredible innovation and support they give to our customers. Congratulations to QualityKiosk Technologies for showing us what’s possible and for making Blue Prism truly the sum of our parts.”Notes to editors:About QualityKiosk TechnologiesQualityKiosk Technologies is one of the world’s largest Digital Quality Engineering partners and pioneers in performance engineering for the largest Banking and Financial Services, Telecom, and Automobile clients. Founded in the year 2000 by IIT-Kanpur graduates, the company offers Enterprise Digital Quality Assurance solutions for banking, financial services, insurance, retail, e-commerce, government, automotive, and telecom verticals. To know more about QualityKiosk, visit https://www.qualitykiosk.com/About Blue PrismBlue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. At Blue Prism, we have users in over 170 countries in more than 2,000 businesses, including Global 2000 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.Media Contacts:Paul TaylorBlue Prismpaul.taylor@blueprism.com Contact Information QualityKiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Aayush Krishnatreya

09650348497



https://www.qualitykiosk.com



