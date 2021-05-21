Reef Boutique Hotel Drives Its Travel Recovery Strategies with RateTiger

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

RateTiger by eRevMax provides rate shopping, channel management, CRS, booking engine, GDS and online distribution solutions to hotels worldwide. It caters to all categories of accommodations, be it independent hotel, group properties or aparthotels and offers 99.9% system uptime. RateTiger is security certified under ISO, PCI and is GDPR compliant. eRevMax continues to expand its partner base through new integrations to offer hoteliers seamless connections across different systems including PMSs, CRSs, OTAs, Metasearch channels, GDS, Wholesalers and offline tour operators among others. Manama, Bahrain, May 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- One of the most sought-after properties in Bahrain, Reef Boutique Hotel, has recommended RateTiger for helping implement its recovery strategies for online sales growth. The 5-star address is seeing a surge in direct bookings since its implementation of RateTiger booking engine.Reef Boutique Hotel started using RateTiger Channel Manager and Booking Engine in 2019, as they needed a connectivity solution to update rates and inventory in real-time and implement distribution and pricing strategies effectively – this led to growth in online sales and revenue. However, when the pandemic struck, it impacted hospitality businesses around the globe and Reef Boutique Hotel had to suspend its operations temporarily.Now, with the partial reopening of borders and strong vaccination drive, travel is slowly picking up and hotels are putting their travel recovery strategies in place. Reef Boutique Hotel reinitiated its subscription for RateTiger Booking Engine and is leveraging its direct booking channel – the brand website, to drive business for its property.“Using RateTiger is a great experience for the property as we could manage our rates and rate strategies very effectively using this platform. It enhanced our team’s efficiency in handling and managing bookings seamlessly. The RateTiger Support team is highly professional as they lessen the gap in solving the challenges and issues we face. We witnessed a rapid growth in our online sales using RateTiger - this was a major factor which made us choose RateTiger again when the property is reopened after Covid-19 lockdown,” said Prasad PY, IT Manager, Reef Boutique Hotel.“RateTiger Booking Engine has been built with a vision to make direct bookings simpler for hotels, and Reef Boutique Hotel’s recommendation is a testimony to that. Bahrain is a growing market for us, and we are glad to be the technology partner of choice for Reef Boutique Hotel – which is a leader in driving online sales through smart rate and distribution strategies,” said Debadyuti Ghosh, Country Sales Manager, eRevMax.RateTiger by eRevMax provides rate shopping, channel management, CRS, booking engine, GDS and online distribution solutions to hotels worldwide. It caters to all categories of accommodations, be it independent hotel, group properties or aparthotels and offers 99.9% system uptime. RateTiger is security certified under ISO, PCI and is GDPR compliant. eRevMax continues to expand its partner base through new integrations to offer hoteliers seamless connections across different systems including PMSs, CRSs, OTAs, Metasearch channels, GDS, Wholesalers and offline tour operators among others. Contact Information eRevMax International

