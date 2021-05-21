The Launch of Binary Management: Interior Design Tool That Brings the Industry to a New Level

Press Releases Binary Management Press Release

Focused on the interior design industry, BM is an advanced project operations tool consolidating 4 fundamental components: Planning, Costing, Tracking and Reporting.

It is said that "necessity is the mother of invention." The team was determined to find an easier way to organise and monitor their work. By partnering with skilled developers, they were able to build the tool to meet their needs. A tool which connects team members and provide thousands of templates for any type of project. All those years of practical experience have finally paid off by predicting all the risks involved.



Binary Management became a sophisticated software with intuitive navigation that allows teams to focus on creating.



