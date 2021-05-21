USIS AudioVisual Delivers AV Solutions for One of the First Built Hybrid Workplaces

Press Releases USIS AudioVisual Systems Press Release

The New York City headquarters project shows how a post-pandemic workplace can look and function.

New York, NY, May 21, 2021 --(



“Collaboration technology is a key avenue in bridging onsite office and remote workforce teams,” said Theresa Hahn, USIS AV Vice President of Marketing & Business Development. “As companies weigh in on how the workplace will look and function, one of the clearest distinctions is the need for video collaboration platforms. This simply means each space in an office will be equipped with video conferencing and content sharing capabilities with a seamless link to remote staff. In the past, conference rooms may have relied on audio-only platforms; that has all changed. Companies realize the importance of video in keeping their teams connected and engaged.”



As one of the first built projects to show what a post-pandemic workplace can function like, the 75,000 sq. ft. fit-out delivered technology and spaces aligned with creating an innovative and dynamic working environment to facilitate collaboration. The design/build project delivered AV for multiple flexible conferencing spaces including (26) Video-enabled Conference Rooms, Multi-person Phone Rooms, Boardroom, Executive Offices, Multipurpose Divisible Room, Reception Area, and Café with Town Hall system.



AV systems enabled crucial workplace interactions including video conferencing, wireless presentation and content sharing from any personal device (BYOD), company branding & communications, and town hall capabilities. All video conferencing systems embraced a hybrid work model ensuring in office and remote participants are equally engaged via video collaboration software (Zoom, MS Teams, etc.), presenter tracking cameras, and powerful audio pickup and noise blocking with next generation microphone arrays.



Theresa Hahn

845-358-7755



www.usisav.net



