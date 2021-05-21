StoneFly Introduces Cloud Gateway for File, Block & S3 Storage

Press Releases StoneFly Press Release

Connect your applications and servers to Amazon S3 and Azure blob through a virtual machine or gateway hardware appliance using standard storage protocols, such as NFS, SMB, and iSCSI.

The StoneFly cloud gateway connects highly scalable, secure, available and affordable public/private cloud storage to your file (NFS & CIFS/SMB) and block (iSCSI) storage servers or appliances.



With the intent to facilitate remote branches and employees working from home, the innovative cloud gateway maps cloud storage drives and scales local storage to virtually unlimited and affordable storage in the cloud. The integrated cloud storage is best fit for images, videos, research data, medical data storage, PACS archiving, MySQL and oracle database storage, CRM and EHR software storage and more.



Furthermore, StoneFly’s cloud gateway delivers secure and encrypted tunnel for data transfers in addition to the following data services:



- Isolated and detachable air-gapped volumes - on-premises and in the cloud

- Write-Once Read-Many (WORM) volumes – on-premises and in the cloud

- Immutable delta-based snapshots

- Sync/async multi-site/multi-appliance replication

- Advanced 256-bit encryption for data at rest and SSL/TLS for data transfers

- Deduplication for file, block, and object volumes

- S3 object lockdown – on-premises and in the cloud

- Tiered storage architecture with hardware/software support and automated storage tiering

- Anti-ransomware for NAS and S3 volumes

- Real-time graphical performance monitoring with tracking and utilization reporting

- And more.



Starting at $2495, the physical cloud gateway hardware can be connected to:



- Popular physical Windows/Linux servers, Dell, HPE, & Supermicro servers

- Veeam, Rubrik, Commvault, Zerto, Veritas, and other popular backup software



Starting at $20/TB, the virtual cloud gateway appliance can be deployed on VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, Citrix, and StoneFly Persepolis hypervisors.



Both the physical and virtual cloud gateway appliances can be connected to Azure blob and AWS public clouds, any S3-compatible cloud and StoneFly private cloud.



About StoneFly, Inc.

George Williams

+1-510-265-1616



https://stonefly.com



