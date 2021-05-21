Infosec Institute Brings Award-Winning Cybersecurity Training to Coursera

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InfoSec Institutes Press Release

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 82 million registered learners as of March 31, 2021. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science, technology, and business. Madison, WI, May 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education company, today announced they have partnered with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, to bring award-winning Infosec Skills training to the more than 82 million learners on Coursera worldwide. Learners can now boost their cyber skills with courses on everything from secure coding and digital forensics to incident response and cybersecurity management. Infosec Skills courses now available on Coursera include Cyber Incident Response, Credential Access, Discovery, Lateral Movement & Collection, Python for Command-And-Control, Exfiltration and Impact and more, with several additional courses and Specializations scheduled for release in coming months.“With consumers demanding better data protection and organizations moving operations to the cloud, the cybersecurity industry is facing a talent shortage,” said Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “We’re pleased to partner with Infosec to offer critical, highly-relevant IT and security content. Flexible online learning programs, such as those from Infosec, can help current and aspiring cybersecurity professionals stay up-to-date on the latest cyber threats, technologies and best practices to protect their organizations.”Coursera partners with more than 200 leading university and industry educators to bring flexible, affordable online learning to individuals and organizations worldwide. It offers a range of learning opportunities - from hands-on projects to job-relevant courses, certificates, and degree programs.“It’s our mission to empower cybersecurity teams and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “We partnered with Coursera to expand our reach and help individuals, businesses and governments stay ahead of cyber threats. We’re excited to help even more professionals develop the knowledge and skills critical to success in any cyber role, while accelerating job-readiness for aspiring cybersecurity professionals.”Infosec’s technical skill development platform, Infosec Skills, includes over 1,200 resources to assess teams and close skills gaps with hands-on cyber ranges, projects and courses mapped to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and MITRE ATT&CK® Framework. Learners can upskill on their schedule with hands-on cyber training aligned to their existing role and future career goals or upgrade to live, instructor-led boot camps to fast-track certification success.About InfosecInfosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training.About CourseraCoursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 82 million registered learners as of March 31, 2021. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science, technology, and business. Contact Information Infosec

