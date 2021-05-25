Jennifer Juan Announces New EP and Short Film, Mad About The Girl

Press Releases Jennifer Juan Press Release

London, United Kingdom, May 25, 2021 -- Jennifer Juan has announced the release date for her new EP and short film "Mad About The Girl," a collection of songs and poems focusing on mental health, womanhood and healing, to be released on June 4, 2021, on all digital stores and streaming services, with the short film being made available on YouTube on the same date.

Exploring much darker sounds and themes than her previous releases, Mad About The Girl sees Juan exploring how mental health interacts with relationships on the title track, which features a grunge inspired sound, with biting but wounded lyrics, while Return sees Juan put her vulnerability firmly in the spotlight, surrounding raw and honest lyrics with soft bells and synthesisers.

Speaking about her latest project, Jennifer Juan said, "I really enjoyed exploring different sounds to reflect different shades of vulnerability and emotions within the themes of this record. I wanted to share my soul a little bit."

The accompanying short film adds a new dimension to the songs, exploring their themes in poems, written by Juan and brought to life with striking images taken from Juan's own camera roll.

"Mad About The Girl" will be available from June 4, 2021, on iTunes, Spotify, Bandcamp, and other major retailers and streaming services. The accompanying film will be available to stream on YouTube. For further information, and to discover more of Jennifer Juan's work, please visit her website, http://jenniferjuan.com.

