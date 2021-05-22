Systweak Software Adds Dropbox Support in Duplicate Files Fixer for Windows



The duplicate file cleaner now scans Dropbox to remove unwanted copies.

Jaipur, India, May 22, 2021



As suggested by the name, Duplicate Files Fixer allows users to scan and locate any copies of files on their computer, so that these copies can be deleted to retrieve storage space. With the Dropbox scanning added, users can now also remove duplicate files so they do not take up valuable storage on cloud. Listed below are some of the major features of Duplicate Files Fixer tool.



· Accurate identification of duplicates

· Exclude folders you do not wish to scan

· Advanced scan algorithms for quick & accurate results

· Remove Duplicates From Dropbox

· Remove duplicates from Google Drive



“Adding more features to our top products might sound like fixing something which isn’t broken. But improving the scope of a product’s utility is also important and hence the new addition of features is extremely essential with our products. The addition of this new Dropbox module not only provide cloud users to keep their accounts free from unnecessary junk but also helps them save space and money they’d otherwise spend to extend their storage space,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Systweak Software.



“With Google Drive already added to the list, it was imperative that we also provide Dropbox users a way to get rid of duplicate files they accidentally uploaded on cloud. Hence the new feature will provide users with even more options to retrieve storage space whether it’s their computers or cloud. It was a highly demanded feature and it was only a matter of time before we decided it should be implemented for good. We hope our users find this feature helpful and continue to be benefitted by our products,” said, Mr. L.K. Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.



Please visit the official webpage for Duplicate Files Fixer for Windows for more details.



https://www.duplicatefilesfixer.com/



Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



