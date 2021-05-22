Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from Future Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: Future Electronics Features SCHURTER’s Product Portfolio for New Switch Applications

SCHURTER is planning to launch a series of new products including capacitive hidden switches, touchless Metal Line switches, and active electronic switches with a low mounting depth in 2021 to further expand its solutions.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, May 22, 2021 --(



The surging demand is driving the pace of innovation in switch design. The new SCHURTER products featured by Future Electronics include a configurable display switch CDS1 that uses touch, rotation and other intuitive operations to achieve human-machine intelligent control, the PSE EX series piezo switches that have a high lifetime of 20 million operations and are suitable for harsh environments. The PSE series piezo switches with extra-long PUR cables that are waterproof from the front surface to the connection point. All the above products can achieve an easy-to-use and safe design experience for innovative designs in different fields.



Meanwhile, SCHURTER is planning to launch a series of new products including capacitive hidden switches, touchless Metal Line switches, and active electronic switches with a low mounting depth in 2021 to further expand its solutions.



To learn more about the new switch product portfolio from SCHURTER, please visit Future Electronics official website:

https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/promotions/schurter202103?loc=3



About SCHURTER:



SCHURTER is an internationally leading innovator and manufacturer of electric and electronic components. The company focuses on safe power supply and easy-to-use equipment. Its extensive product portfolio comprises standard solutions in the fields of circuit protection, plugs and connectors, EMC products, switches, input systems and electronic manufacturing services. SCHURTER's global network of representative offices ensures reliable delivery and professional customer service. Where standard products are unsuitable, the company develops client-specific solutions.



About Future Electronics:



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact:



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, May 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the latest switch product portfolio from SCHURTER Group, to provide various designs with components that can ensure clean and safe power supply, easy-to-use input systems and sophisticated overall solutions.The surging demand is driving the pace of innovation in switch design. The new SCHURTER products featured by Future Electronics include a configurable display switch CDS1 that uses touch, rotation and other intuitive operations to achieve human-machine intelligent control, the PSE EX series piezo switches that have a high lifetime of 20 million operations and are suitable for harsh environments. The PSE series piezo switches with extra-long PUR cables that are waterproof from the front surface to the connection point. All the above products can achieve an easy-to-use and safe design experience for innovative designs in different fields.Meanwhile, SCHURTER is planning to launch a series of new products including capacitive hidden switches, touchless Metal Line switches, and active electronic switches with a low mounting depth in 2021 to further expand its solutions.To learn more about the new switch product portfolio from SCHURTER, please visit Future Electronics official website:https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/promotions/schurter202103?loc=3About SCHURTER:SCHURTER is an internationally leading innovator and manufacturer of electric and electronic components. The company focuses on safe power supply and easy-to-use equipment. Its extensive product portfolio comprises standard solutions in the fields of circuit protection, plugs and connectors, EMC products, switches, input systems and electronic manufacturing services. SCHURTER's global network of representative offices ensures reliable delivery and professional customer service. Where standard products are unsuitable, the company develops client-specific solutions.About Future Electronics:Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media Contact:Claudio CaporicciGlobal Director Marketing Communications & AdvertisingFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com+1 514-694-7710Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Contact Information Future Electronics

Claudio Caporicci

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Future Electronics