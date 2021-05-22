Boat History Report Announces Partnership with Boatim

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BoatHistoryReport.com Press Release

With boat buying still at an all time high and inventory at its lowest in years, we’ve seen a massive increase in the level of scam ads and fraud. Buying from a reputable site that provides the boat's history is a critical first step towards ensuring a safe trusted transaction and a seaworthy boat. That is why Boat History Report has partnered with Boatim:

Boatim has found that for sellers, adding a report from Boat History Report to your boats listing more than doubles the amount of serious leads and allows you to close deals much faster (source: Boatim). Direct access to a verified report on our customer’s future purchases gives consumers added confidence in their purchase decision.



"Boatim has done an excellent job in creating a unique platform for boat buyers and sellers alike by ensuring that listings are clean and easily searchable. We’re proud to partner with a company that understands that consumers expect transparency and that they want to be able to trust in a company's products and processes. Consumers can feel confident when shopping on Boatim.com, knowing that they have partnered with BoatHistoryReport.com to ensure boat buyers have the ability to research every boat and feel safe when buying and selling. We are excited to be working with Boatim and look forward to watching them grow,” said Grant Brooks, CEO of Boat History Report.



Matthew Grady, Boatim's Head of Sales, adds, "Ensuring buyers can research every boat easily and properly is an important part of delivering on our promise of a new user experience for our target group-- the generation of digital boaters. We currently have more than $1.93 bn worth of inventory available on Boatim.com and with BoatHistoryReport.com our consumers can now feel even more confident when finding their new boat on Boatim.com."



About Boat History Report

Boat History Report is the leading provider of boat background data and information, serving used boat buyers, sellers, dealers/brokers, marine surveyors, law enforcement, and finance and insurance companies. As the most trusted resource for watercraft history information, BoatHistoryReport.com helps these clients make better lending and purchase decisions and has become an essential step in the used boat buying process. Founded in 2005 and based out of Florida, BoatHistoryReport.com has amassed over 120 million unique records, and over 1.4 million significant negative events. Boat History Report finds that on average 1 in 17 used boats has a significant negative event in its history (source: BoatHistoryReport.com). For more information, please visit www.BoatHistoryReport.com or email us at info@boathistoryreport.com.



About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users that was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology start-up provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats and providing digital services for boating.

Caroline Mantel

800-441-7599



www.BoatHistoryReport.com



