Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from Future Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Portland Office on Their 35th Anniversary

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Portland, Oregon branch, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, May 22, 2021 --(



Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. The company expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.



The Portland branch first opened its doors in 1986. "Future Electronics has been involved in Portland for many years, and we've seen steady growth in sales and market share," said General Manager Jeff Hilden.



Portland is a vibrant West Coast market, with significant research and product development being conducted there. Some of the larger local technology drivers are companies like Nike, Intel, and Tektronix, among others. "We consider them to be not only customers, but true partners," Hilden said.



The Portland office leverages a wealth of experience on both their Sales and Engineering teams, and with Future's industry-leading inventory and supply chain services, they have enjoyed strong growth. "We expect 2021 to be our best year in over a decade," Hilden said.



Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Portland team on their 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.



For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, May 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of the company's office in Portland, Oregon.Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. The company expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.The Portland branch first opened its doors in 1986. "Future Electronics has been involved in Portland for many years, and we've seen steady growth in sales and market share," said General Manager Jeff Hilden.Portland is a vibrant West Coast market, with significant research and product development being conducted there. Some of the larger local technology drivers are companies like Nike, Intel, and Tektronix, among others. "We consider them to be not only customers, but true partners," Hilden said.The Portland office leverages a wealth of experience on both their Sales and Engineering teams, and with Future's industry-leading inventory and supply chain services, they have enjoyed strong growth. "We expect 2021 to be our best year in over a decade," Hilden said.Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Portland team on their 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media ContactClaudio CaporicciGlobal Director, Marketing Communications & AdvertisingFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)Fax: 514-693-6051Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Contact Information Future Electronics

Claudio Caporicci

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Future Electronics