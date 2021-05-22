Nextiny Marketing Named 2021 Q1 Winner in Hubspot's 2021 Impact Awards

Press Releases Nextiny Marketing Press Release

Nextiny Marketing awarded prestigious award for website design and strategy.

Sarasota, FL, May 22, 2021 --(



"It was a real challenge to bring 20,000 URLs down to 2,000 pages but we knew this was necessary to create easy-to-navigate sites for the user and for Google. The HubSpot CMS and its extensive template marketplace allowed us time to focus on necessary cleanup without having to sacrifice the site's design," said Megan Sullivan, Creative Director at Nextiny Marketing.



About Nextiny Marketing: Nextiny Marketing is a Diamond HubSpot Solution Partner specializing in helping companies communicate their brands online to improve lead generation, engagement through video, and customer acquisition. Nextiny provides inbound marketing services for B2C & B2B companies fueled by strategy, creative content, video, & data analysis. Nextiny takes the stance that going the extra mile is pivotal to clients’ marketing and sales journeys and ultimately, their success.



Sarasota, FL, May 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Today, Nextiny Marketing announced that it has been named a winner in the Website Design category in HubSpot's 1st Quarter 2021 Impact Awards. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, uses the award to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who go above and beyond to help their customers grow better. Nextiny Marketing has been a HubSpot Solution Partner since 2013. This is the second HubSpot IMPACT Award that Nextiny Marketing has won. In 2018, Nextiny Marketing won the Impact Award for Integrations Innovation on measuring the Impact of Video Marketing with HubSpot. "HubSpot's Solutions Partner community is amazing. Year after year, these companies go above and beyond to help their customers grow better," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "Nextiny Marketing in particular has done a remarkable job of supporting their customers. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I congratulate Nextiny Marketing and the other Impact Award winners on this exciting achievement."

