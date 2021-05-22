Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Andrews & Associates Counseling Press Release

Receive press releases from Andrews & Associates Counseling: By Email RSS Feeds: Andrews & Associates Counseling Joins More Than 1,300 Partners and Cultural Leaders as Mental Health Advocate on the First-Ever Mental Health Action Day

Manhattan, KS, May 22, 2021 --(



Mental Health Action Day comes at a critical time. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on the mental health and well-being of people of color, young people and LGBTQ+ communities. Corresponding studies by the Kaiser Family Foundation have revealed that:



● Four in 10 adults have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, compared to 1 in 10 before the pandemic.

● Fifty-six percent of young adults ages 18-24 reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression during the pandemic.

● 48% of Black people reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic versus 42% of all Adults and 40.9% of white people.



Communities of Color, who have experienced disparate impacts of COVID-19 and the ongoing trauma of systemic racism from police brutality to anti-Asian violence, are also facing greater mental health challenges than ever before, but continue to face challenges accessing mental health care.



The cross-sector collaboration calling attention to the great need for support and action to address mental health in the same way in which we treat physical health needs is ground breaking. From media and tech companies to nonprofits, consumer brands, government agencies and cultural leaders, the actions today are only the beginning. Coalition partners will host a series of activations ranging from public events featuring experts and activists to employee engagement activities, all with the goal of encouraging and empowering people to take an initial action, whether for themselves or others, to support their mental health needs.



“A year into the pandemic, as mental health struggles have skyrocketed, we brought together more than 1,300 partners to not only meet the moment but also drive a movement of action on a public health crisis that affects every one of us,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group. “From storytelling to creating content, together we can shatter stigma and normalize the act of getting help for those who need it.”



“At Andrews & Associates Counseling, we understand that relationships of all kinds are vitally important. The relationships and environments we encounter in our day-to-day lives can impact our emotional and mental wellbeing significantly,” said Dr. Stephanie Wick, Licensed Clinical Marriage & Family Therapist, Licensed Clinical Addictions Counselor, and Owner/President of Andrews & Associates Counseling. “By participating as a partner on this first Mental Health Action Day, we endeavor to support a sense of community – locally here in the Flint Hills region of Kansas, nationally, and globally – by raising awareness, encouraging self-care, and providing tools and resources to build resilience on individual, familial, and community levels.”



About Mental Health Action Day

Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations, government agencies, and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The first Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 20, 2021 with a mission to encourage and empower people to take their first actions on mental health -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones or for their communities, because mental health is health. Learn more at https://mentalhealthishealth.us



About Andrews & Associates Counseling

Andrews & Associates Counseling offers therapy services for children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly in Manhattan, Kansas and the surrounding areas. Services include individual, couples, pre-marital, group, and family counseling sessions. We believe that people are designed to be in relationship with others and that individuals are complex and multi-faceted. Our treatment approach addresses all aspects of a person, including the spiritual, emotional, social, relational, physical, and mental aspects. This is because when there is an imbalance in one aspect of a person, it can create distress in other aspects of a person. Learn more at https://andrewsinc.net Manhattan, KS, May 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Today, Andrews & Associates Counseling and more than 1,300 organizations, brands, government agencies and cultural leaders will participate in the inaugural Mental Health Action Day to drive the conversation from mental health awareness to mental health action. Convened by MTV Entertainment Group, Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement, aimed at motivating people to take action to get mental health support — whether for themselves, their loved ones, or for everyone by advocating for systemic changes for mental health access and equity.Mental Health Action Day comes at a critical time. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on the mental health and well-being of people of color, young people and LGBTQ+ communities. Corresponding studies by the Kaiser Family Foundation have revealed that:● Four in 10 adults have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, compared to 1 in 10 before the pandemic.● Fifty-six percent of young adults ages 18-24 reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression during the pandemic.● 48% of Black people reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic versus 42% of all Adults and 40.9% of white people.Communities of Color, who have experienced disparate impacts of COVID-19 and the ongoing trauma of systemic racism from police brutality to anti-Asian violence, are also facing greater mental health challenges than ever before, but continue to face challenges accessing mental health care.The cross-sector collaboration calling attention to the great need for support and action to address mental health in the same way in which we treat physical health needs is ground breaking. From media and tech companies to nonprofits, consumer brands, government agencies and cultural leaders, the actions today are only the beginning. Coalition partners will host a series of activations ranging from public events featuring experts and activists to employee engagement activities, all with the goal of encouraging and empowering people to take an initial action, whether for themselves or others, to support their mental health needs.“A year into the pandemic, as mental health struggles have skyrocketed, we brought together more than 1,300 partners to not only meet the moment but also drive a movement of action on a public health crisis that affects every one of us,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group. “From storytelling to creating content, together we can shatter stigma and normalize the act of getting help for those who need it.”“At Andrews & Associates Counseling, we understand that relationships of all kinds are vitally important. The relationships and environments we encounter in our day-to-day lives can impact our emotional and mental wellbeing significantly,” said Dr. Stephanie Wick, Licensed Clinical Marriage & Family Therapist, Licensed Clinical Addictions Counselor, and Owner/President of Andrews & Associates Counseling. “By participating as a partner on this first Mental Health Action Day, we endeavor to support a sense of community – locally here in the Flint Hills region of Kansas, nationally, and globally – by raising awareness, encouraging self-care, and providing tools and resources to build resilience on individual, familial, and community levels.”About Mental Health Action DayMental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations, government agencies, and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The first Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 20, 2021 with a mission to encourage and empower people to take their first actions on mental health -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones or for their communities, because mental health is health. Learn more at https://mentalhealthishealth.usAbout Andrews & Associates CounselingAndrews & Associates Counseling offers therapy services for children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly in Manhattan, Kansas and the surrounding areas. Services include individual, couples, pre-marital, group, and family counseling sessions. We believe that people are designed to be in relationship with others and that individuals are complex and multi-faceted. Our treatment approach addresses all aspects of a person, including the spiritual, emotional, social, relational, physical, and mental aspects. This is because when there is an imbalance in one aspect of a person, it can create distress in other aspects of a person. Learn more at https://andrewsinc.net Contact Information Andrews & Associates Counseling

Liza Womack

785-539-5455



https://andrewsinc.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Andrews & Associates Counseling Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend