BagsID Selected for FTE APEX Business Model Transformation Think Tank

The global competition sought the brightest minds and most innovative ideas in "Redefining the Baggage Experience.”

Schiphol, Netherlands, May 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- FTE APEX (Future Travel Experience) has selected BagsID Network as a participant in their Business Model Transformation Think Tank for "Redefining the Baggage Experience." After a global competition searching for the most innovative minds and ideas in the industry, the official announcement naming all selected participants will be made during the FTE APEX Virtual Expo 2021, May 25-26, 2021.

This recognition comes shortly after BagsID was selected for and participated in the coveted International Airline Group's (IAG) Hangar 51 Accelerator programme earlier this year.

BagsID's focus on creating a no-tag bag future, also referred to as "baggage biometrics," made it a logical choice for this Think Tank. The company's baggage identification solution uses AI, deep learning and computer vision to build smarter baggage tracking solutions. It can detect individual bags by their unique physical characteristics (including scratches, dents and other features) and is a promising replacement for barcode and/or RFID.

"We are humbled to receive these many recognitions. The idea of BagsID started pre-pandemic and we are very pleased that, despite these challenges, the airport and airline industry is still eager to make change and collaborate. Legacy baggage identification solutions are in their final stage of their lifecycle and RFID is not taking off for obvious reasons. It is simply too expensive and applications are too limited. Data extracted out of images is the key for new possibilities. We are here to be that solution, and we are here to stay," said Marlon van der Meer, founder and CEO of BagsID Network. "Baggage has an enormous impact on passenger experience, revenue, and on the environment, yet it is often a deliberately overlooked part of the air travel industry. BagsID will change that."

For more information on BagsID Network, visit: www.BagsID.com

About BagsID Network

BagsID is a baggage identification solution that uses AI, deep learning and computer vision to build smarter baggage solutions for the travel industry. It can detect individual bags by their unique physical characteristics (including scratches, dents and other features). No need for solely relying on barcode tags, expensive RFID or other inefficient baggage handling processes currently in use. For more information, visit www.bagsid.com

