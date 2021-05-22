PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
MTS Management Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

MTS' Country Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Larry Jay Finds “That Kind Of Love” on Latest Single


MTS' California-based artist released “That Kind Of Love” on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Los Angeles, CA, May 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With a new single release coming out every month in 2021, one might think that MTS Management's Larry Jay would eventually run out of stories to tell. Well, that couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, on his latest single release, “That Kind Of Love,” the California-based singer-songwriter spins one of his most universal and relatable yarns to date. He lets his romantic side take center stage on the May 20th release (MTS Records.)

“That Kind Of Love” is the follow-up to Larry’s April release, “Lottery,” which currently has more than 17K Spotify plays. In fact, all-tolled, Jay’s songs are closing in on 120K Spotify streams.

Watch the quirky “jib jab-style” video for “That Kind Of Love” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OY_KD2D_1U.

About Larry Jay: A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music “To set my soul free.” Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he’s shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.

The New York native, now residing in California, injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LQmkpR1sJUY3SUxqwEUyj?si=xa-Ayw91S1mV9Ut03NLE6A

IG: https://www.instagram.com/larryjay_music/
Twitter: @lwdc123
Website: https://www.larryjaymusic.com/
Contact Information
MTS Management Group
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
Contact
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help