Acnodes' 21.5" Full HD Military-Grade Rackmount Monitor with MIL-STD-810G Compliance - RMW7215

Chino, CA, May 22, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Acnodes Corporation - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - presents their new 21.5" 1920 x 1080 Full HD military-grade rackmount monitor, RMW7215. Designed for military applications and harsh environments, the 21.5" rackmount monitor is built to be in compliance with military standards MIL-STD-810G and supports a wide operating temperature of -10°C to 60°C. To make operation easier, RMW7215 is equipped with front OSD functions for operational convenience. The OSD menu control allows users to adjust the contrast, color, position, auto-adjustment, factory settings, and PIP between signal inputs. In addition, RMW7215 also offers VGA and DVI-D video input signals and the option for 1 x HDMI or 5 x RGBHV BNC input.
RMW7215 features an IP65 rated front bezel and optional resistive type touchscreen to meet the industries' environment and requirements. The IP65 rated front bezel is dust-tight and provides protection against jets of water, allowing RMW7215 to perform well under harsh environments. The rackmount monitor comes in a rugged 9U high rackmount enclosure designed for a standard 22-inch wide rack cabinet. Engineered to be in compliance with military standards, RMW7215 is designed to satisfy MIL-STD810G environmental testing standards for industrial and military applications.
Features:
- 9U rackmount military-grade monitor
- 21.5 inch 1920 x 1080 Full HD industrial LCD monitor
- Designed for standard 22" wide rack cabinets
- Resistive type touch screen with EMI filter
- VGA + DVI-D video input, option for 5 x RGBHV BNC
- IP65 rated front bezel & front OSD function
- MIL-STD-810G compliance for vibration, shock, humidity
- Extended working temperature from -10°C to 60°C
- 9 to 36V DC power input, option for 110/240VAC power input
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.