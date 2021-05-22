Acnodes' 21.5" Full HD Military-Grade Rackmount Monitor with MIL-STD-810G Compliance - RMW7215



9U 21.5" Military-Grade Rackmount Monitor

Chino, CA, May 22, 2021 --(



RMW7215 features an IP65 rated front bezel and optional resistive type touchscreen to meet the industries' environment and requirements. The IP65 rated front bezel is dust-tight and provides protection against jets of water, allowing RMW7215 to perform well under harsh environments. The rackmount monitor comes in a rugged 9U high rackmount enclosure designed for a standard 22-inch wide rack cabinet. Engineered to be in compliance with military standards, RMW7215 is designed to satisfy MIL-STD810G environmental testing standards for industrial and military applications.



Features:

- 9U rackmount military-grade monitor

- 21.5 inch 1920 x 1080 Full HD industrial LCD monitor

- Designed for standard 22" wide rack cabinets

- Resistive type touch screen with EMI filter

- VGA + DVI-D video input, option for 5 x RGBHV BNC

- IP65 rated front bezel & front OSD function

- MIL-STD-810G compliance for vibration, shock, humidity

- Extended working temperature from -10°C to 60°C

- 9 to 36V DC power input, option for 110/240VAC power input



Tony Han

909-597-7588



www.acnodes.com



