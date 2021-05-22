Kasentex Named as One of Cosmopolitan's 11 Best Down Comforters

Hillsborough, NJ, May 22, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Everyone has heard of Cosmopolitan, the American fashion and entertainment magazine has published their "The 11 Best Down Comforters for the Dreamiest Sleep of Your Life."
Kasentex ranks in at number 9. Here is what Cosmopolitan said, "This much-loved blue comforter is made with a down alternative, which means 1. It's more affordable and 2. It's machine-washable. Clutch."
"We're so fortunate to to have a comforter people enjoy at a reasonable price," says Kasentex's social outreach coordinator Gloria.
To learn more visit Kasentex.com or Cosmopolitan at https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g31144426/best-down-comforter/