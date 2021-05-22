Natural Products Industry Leader Giovanni Makes a Splash in the Pet Care Industry

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Giovanni Cosmetics Press Release

Giovanni has been the #1 selling hair care brand in the United States Natural Products Industry, for over 10 consecutive years (according to SPINs) and is now expanding their vegan-friendly and cruelty-free product offerings to our Furry friends with five new Professional Pet Care items this spring. The Collection is inspired by their own Ellie Mae and highlights 16 Benefits for a happier pet.

Beverly Hills, CA, May 22, 2021 --(



Join Giovanni and the Welsh Terrier Cares Foundation, by rescuing a Welsh Terrier today or by donating at www.welshterrierrescue.com. The Welsh Terrier Cares Foundation was founded in 1980 with a mission to rescue Welsh terriers in need. Today they successfully rescue over 20 pups a month and place them with loving families.



Anyone who has had the pleasure of visiting the Giovanni campus knows that a dog or cat can routinely be found snuggled up in an office or on a lap. “We have always had a heart for bringing the same level of salon sophistication to our furry friends,” shares Miss Clardy Giovanni’s General Manager while holding her dog Billy who was rescued through the Welsh Terrier Cares Foundation.



Giovanni’s 5 Professional Pet Care Products To keep your dog looking pawfessional!



Professional Pet Care Shampoo – Oatmeal & Coconut– 16 oz. / Gallon

Professional Pet Care 2-IN-1 Shampoo & Conditioner – Oatmeal & Coconut – 16 oz. / Gallon

Professional Pet Care Waterless Foaming Shampoo – Oatmeal & Coconut – 8 oz.

Professional Pet Care Deodorizing and Finishing Spray -Oatmeal & Coconut – 10 oz.

Professional Pet Care Multipurpose Wipes – Oatmeal & Coconut – 75 count



About the Brand:

Giovanni has been bridging the gap between Natural & Salon-Quality, since 1979. They were the first full-range, salon-inspired hair care brand in natural product stores, and today Giovanni is recognized as a natural products industry leader.



Pioneer, Arthur Guidotti began developing his passion as a hairstylist in Hollywood and Beverly Hills. By the 1960s, he opened his first salon – On Sunset. With time, Arthur’s hands started to react from the products used in his salons, and he tried product after product in search of a hair care line that would not cause a reaction on his skin. When none could be found, Giovanni was birthed.



Angel Lopez

1-916-445-1254



https://giovannicosmetics.com/



