Pop Radio 77 Launches All Night Jukebox

Delaware Valley radio station introduces new late-night programming.

Pop Radio 77 is a live Internet radio station offering curated playlists of the Super Hits from the 60s, 70s, & 80s throughout New Jersey and its surrounding areas. Weekdays offer live DJs such as Al Cocchi, Pete Cato, and "8-Track" Eddie Mack, providing music, news, talk, and more. Weekends offer programming such as the Way Back Weekend, dedicated to playing the lost hits of the 60s, 70s, & 80s, as well as Community Interest Programming. Pop Radio 77 is available for free on Google Play, Apple App Store, Amazon Echo, and online at popradio77.com.



Pop Radio 77 continues to grow and expand its content and programming with new personalities and talent. Going forward, post-COVID, Pop Radio 77 will look to engage with the community and provide the South Jersey region with live events, promotions, contests, and new content.



Philadelphia, PA, June 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Local radio station, Pop Radio 77 is introducing new late-night programming. Tuesdays through Fridays from midnight to 6AM, Pop Radio 77 will play commercial free blocks of music. Each block will consist of 77 classic hits from the 60s, 70s, & 80s. All Night Jukebox can be streamed for free on the Pop Radio 77 app, online at popradio77.com, and on Amazon Echo devices.

Ada Wofford

856-214-5957



popradio77.com



