Desaltek: a New Ecommerce Website for Water Treatment Solutions in Australia

Advanced Watertek have launched Desaltek, a new website for Australian customers to shop online for essential spares and consumables for reverse osmosis, desalination and water filtration.

Perth, Australia, May 24, 2021 --(



At Desaltek you’ll find replacement water filter cartridges, reverse osmosis membranes and reverse osmosis chemicals for various applications.



Products have wide compatibility with systems from all manufacturers.



Replacement water filter cartridges are sold by the carton, which is an economical way to purchase the high volumes required for industrial and commercial water treatment.



Advanced Watertek Business Manager Sara Farghaly said, “Desaltek was set up to make ordering spares for RO end users simple and straightforward.



“Our goal is to support Australian companies with the essentials for successful maintenance of any reverse osmosis, desalination or filtration system,” Ms Farghaly said.



With the launch of the new ecommerce website, customers can now procure their essentials for water treatment system maintenance entirely online, in a secure and convenient fashion.



“Desaltek offers a hands-off approach to maintenance,” Ms Farghaly said.



“It’s ideal for savvy operators who regularly service any water filtration or treatment system.”



Advanced Watertek opened doors in Perth, Western Australia in 1984, and have since expanded internationally to the UAE and Oman.



As an original equipment manufacturer specialising in membrane-based water treatment solutions, they have successfully manufactured thousands of systems for more than 55 countries.



Advanced Watertek designs and manufactures all systems in-house under ISO9001 certification in their Dubai manufacturing facility.



Across Australia, Advanced Watertek have installed and commissioned systems for a wide range of industries and applications, including oil and gas, mining, agriculture, hospitality, marine and remote communities.



Desaltek have partnered with the same high-quality brands that Advanced Watertek utilise in their system designs to offer a premium range of solutions.



Reverse osmosis membranes are supplied from industry leading brands including DuPont FilmTec and Nitto Hydranautics.



Desaltek can also supply a range of pumps and genuine spare part kits from brands including Cat Pumps, Danfoss and Grundfos; along with additional products from brands such as Myron L and Pentair.



Ms Farghaly said Desaltek was confident in the quality of products they offer.



“If you’re operating a commercial or industrial reverse osmosis system in Australia, you’ll find replacement water filters and membranes available online to suit,” she said.



Tom Jurkiewicz

61893174893



https://desaltek.com.au/



