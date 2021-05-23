Documentary Film "The Devil Walks Among Us" to Premiere on the RayGun Network

Press Releases High Speed Low Drag Press Release

A Fiery Redhead Who Rocked Our World... and Vanished; Nashville’s Tribute to Miss Nikki Burgess.

Nashville, TN, May 23, 2021 --



Directed by Tommy Barnes, the documentary was filmed during the time of Nikki’s disappearance. As the events were unfolding in real-time, the filmmakers were not certain how this would end, but continued to document the art, the culture, and the community that knew her. As of today, Nikki Burgess has not been found and is presumed dead.



The film was produced by Vivi Grey, Nan Puetz, Shannon Million of Nashville Burlesque, Jay Henry, Stevie Blainey, and Chris Saint Clark of Kustom Thrills Tattoo. It features local artists and performers, music by Jane Rose & The Deadend Boys, Hellfire Revival, Hollowbelly, Nathan Belt & The Buckles, W.S. Holland, Hillbilly Casino, A Man Called Stu, Kink Adore, and special performances from Nashville Burlesque along with event footage from The Redneck Rumble.



The Devil Walks Among Us was filmed entirely in Tennessee and gives the viewer a fleeting glimpse of Nikki’s colorful world of hot rods, rockabilly, burlesque, tattoo artists, and pin-up models.



In memory of Miss Nikki Burgess, High Speed Low Drag will donate all proceeds from the documentary to her surviving children. For more information, or to learn more about The Devil Walks Among Us, visit: MissFury.us.



About High Speed Low Drag

Vi Grey

866-389-2277



https://raygun.network



