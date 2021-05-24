Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Reloadly, Inc. Press Release

9Mobile Nigeria Partners with Reloadly to Offer Plug-and-Play Airtime Transfer Software, Enabling Innovation Across a Wide Variety of Industries

Reloadly offers the first dedicated developer platform for connecting to 9Mobile, providing an airtime software toolkit that includes API, widget, plugin, SDK, GitHub projects and other tools.

Barcelona, Spain, May 24, 2021 --(



Acting as an airtime aggregator, Reloadly provides the world’s first dedicated platform for connecting to the global mobile network. Within this platform is a growing toolkit of airtime software, including Reloadly’s airtime API, widget, plugin, SDK, GitHub projects and more, as well as a vast multilingual library of developer documentation to build open-source airtime solutions.



9Mobile has established this direct partnership with Reloadly to tap growing demand from the global developer community for innovative airtime solutions applicable to a wider variety of use cases, including more diverse airtime top-up services for the fintech, NGO, cryptocurrency, e-commerce and customer rewards industries.



Caleb Ndukwe, manager of wholesale and carrier at 9Mobile, said that “we at 9 are always looking for innovative ways to drive new traffic to our network and to increase the amount of avenues and conduits by which our subscribers can top up. This is why with Reloady’s fresh approach to the developer community, it was important to work with them.”



This year, Reloadly plans to offer more dedicated software tools to continue to make airtime services easier to deploy and customize. With these tools, enabling a wider range of products to be sent via telecom networks will become possible, such as the transfer of digital goods.



Michel Francis, CEO of Reloadly, says that “Reloadly is a startup with global ambitions that enables users of our airtime software toolkit to easily integrate with top mobile operators like 9Mobile.”



“The vast majority of the world, about 78%, still depend on prepaid plans,” Francis adds. “Our mission is to reinvent and break down barriers in the global telco industry by empowering developers and brands to fuel mobile access in markets across the world, most of which have been underserved for far too long.”



Reloadly’s partnership with 9Mobile is an important step to seizing the untapped potential that mobile phone ubiquity has ushered to the global economy. Through this alliance, creating, customizing and integrating airtime services for creative and innovative new business lines will become more possible than ever.



Reloadly, Inc.: Reloadly provides airtime and data top-up software that connects users to over 750 global mobile operators in over 140 countries. We have built the world’s first developer toolkit decided to customizing airtime and data top-up APIs, which our customers use to grow businesses in a variety of industries, including cryptocurrency, e-wallets, mobile gaming, incentives and rewards marketing programs and many more. Founded in 2018, Reloadly is a growth stage fintech/telcom tech startup based in Barcelona, Spain with global teams spread throughout 4 continents. Reloadly has direct partnership agreements with over 50 leading telcos and is continuously growing its developer base around the world.



Justin Calderon

+34658083059



reloadly.com



