Gamry Instruments Wins Second Seal of Quality This Year


Select Science awards Gamry Instruments 600+ Potentiostat their prized Seal of Quality.

Warminster, PA, May 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Reference 600+ Potentiostat from Gamry Instruments has been awarded a prized SelectScience Seal of Quality in recognition of the consistently positive feedback it receives from scientists. This is the second Seal of Quality Gamry has received this year. Previously the Interface 1010E was the recipient.

Seals of Quality recognize the top 0.1% of products that consistently receive the highest customer review ratings on the leading laboratory technology website SelectScience® and are designed to help scientists worldwide see at-a-glance the instruments and services their peers love the most.

“I would like to thank the people who matter the most, our customers, for their dedication and outstanding reviews of Gamry’s line of instruments allowing us once again to be recognized with this Seal of Quality,” said Chris Beasley, Gamry’s Sales & Marketing Manager.

There are four levels of Seal of Quality — Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze — and currently only around 60 lab products worldwide are eligible to display this prestigious award.

For more about the Seals of Quality, see the SelectScience website https://www.selectscience.net/mediaPack/reviews/?content=1a .

For more information on the Reference 600+ and to read some of the reviews this instrument has received visit Gamry’s Potentiostat page on their website: https://www.gamry.com/potentiostats/reference-600-plus/

About Gamry Instruments
Founded in 1989, Gamry Instruments designs and builds precision electrochemical instrumentation and accessories. Their belief is that instruments should achieve a balance between performance and cost while striving for innovative designs and superior support.

Gamry takes pride in offering top notch support both before and after the sale. Our sales and support staff consist of electrochemists and engineers with real-world research experience.

Contact Information: Gamry Instruments ~734 Louis Drive ~Warminster, PA 18974 ~ 215-682-9330 ~ sales@gamry.com
Contact Information
Gamry Instruments
Susan Shultz
215-682-9330
Contact
https://www.gamry.com
734 Louis Drive
Warminster, PA 18974

