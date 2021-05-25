Press Releases Cultivating Compassion in Children LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Cultivating Compassion in Children LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: VoyageDenver Publication Features Sonja Wendt, Children's Book Author from the Denver area on Compassion

VoyageDenver Interviews Sonja Wendt regarding her Children's Book Business, Cultivating Compassion in Children

Westminster, CO, May 25, 2021 --(



Here is a part of her interview:



"I had written a story many years ago, more of a journaling exercise when an ad popped up on my computer selling a wrinkle cream. The story talked about a little boy who distinguished his two grandmas as the pretty grandma and the ugly grandma. I was appalled! Who would label their grandma ugly! The story went on about how the pretty grandma was using the wrinkle cream, of course. This bothered me immensely, how social media puts so much emphasis on beauty and that only youth is beautiful. I wrote the beginning of the story, Can Old Be Beautiful, the first book in my series which obtained Amazon Best Seller in four categories in February of 2021. The categories were:



#1 Children’s Self Esteem & Self Respect

#1 Children’s Book on Peer Pressure

#1 Children’s Book on Values

#1 Children’s Girls and Women Books



I was so excited since these categories addressed exactly what this book was intended to do."



Read more of this interview by copying and pasting this link in your browser:

http://voyagedenver.com/interview/check-sonja-wendts-story/ Westminster, CO, May 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The mission of VoyageDenver according to their website "is to find the amazing souls that breathe life into our city." They connect with different people throughout the metropolitan area and feature them each week. One person they connected with is Sonja Wendt, a Children's Book author who writes on promoting Compassion in Children. She lives in Westminster, Colorado and published 4 children's book the pandemic year, 2020.Here is a part of her interview:"I had written a story many years ago, more of a journaling exercise when an ad popped up on my computer selling a wrinkle cream. The story talked about a little boy who distinguished his two grandmas as the pretty grandma and the ugly grandma. I was appalled! Who would label their grandma ugly! The story went on about how the pretty grandma was using the wrinkle cream, of course. This bothered me immensely, how social media puts so much emphasis on beauty and that only youth is beautiful. I wrote the beginning of the story, Can Old Be Beautiful, the first book in my series which obtained Amazon Best Seller in four categories in February of 2021. The categories were:#1 Children’s Self Esteem & Self Respect#1 Children’s Book on Peer Pressure#1 Children’s Book on Values#1 Children’s Girls and Women BooksI was so excited since these categories addressed exactly what this book was intended to do."Read more of this interview by copying and pasting this link in your browser:http://voyagedenver.com/interview/check-sonja-wendts-story/ Contact Information Cultivating Compassion in Children LLC

Sonja Wendt

720-260-6296



sonjawendt.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cultivating Compassion in Children LLC