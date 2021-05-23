Element 7 Launches in Rio Dell, Humboldt County

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Element 7 Press Release Share Blog

Element 7 opened its newest retail cannabis store in the heart of "cannabis country" – Rio Dell, Humboldt County. Located on Wildwood Avenue, Element 7 Rio Dell is Element 7’s newest dispensary to open in Northern California. With market-leading products and a lively premium in-store experience that engages the senses, Element 7 Rio Dell is focused on bringing great products at affordable prices to the local community as well as tourists visiting the nearby majestic redwood forests.





With market-leading products and a lively premium in-store experience that engages the senses, Element 7 Rio Dell is focused on bringing great products at affordable prices to the local community as well as tourists visiting the majestic redwood forests and the Avenue of the Giants that starts 5 miles to the south of the store.



As Robert DiVito, Founder and CEO of Element 7, explains, “We set out to create a destination that was visually stunning, welcoming, and highly engaging. We’ve curated a selection of brands within the store that represent the best of Northern California’s unmatched craft cannabis scene, along with market-leading brands from across the State. Element 7 Rio Dell is where wellness meets education in an approachable and fun environment. The cannabis retail industry is evolving like none other, and we look forward to building a long-term sustainable business in this amazing location by leveraging sound retail principles from both inside and outside the cannabis industry.”



Today’s cannabis customer wants to be educated, entertained and engaged. Element 7 focuses on each of these three aspects to create an inviting retail environment where products are perfectly curated, integrated and displayed. Senses are engaged across the full spectrum to create a shopping experience that is uplifting and memorable. As DiVito explains, “We’ve tried to create an immersive retail environment that is different to what the rest of the market is doing. We want to be disruptive both in our approach to how we manage our operations and the immersive experience we deliver to our customers.”



Nestled within the spectacular Redwood trees of Northern California and bound by the Eel River and ancient Scotia bluffs to the east of the City, Rio Dell was first discovered by explorers in the 1840s. The City was built over successive generations filled with hardship, prosperity and beauty as vast as the landscape that surrounds the City. Located just off the 101 Highway, Rio Dell has become the gateway to the world-famous Redwood Forests, the Victorian Village of Ferndale and parts of the Lost Coast which has some of the most spectacular coastline in California.



Rio Dell was identified by Element 7 as an ideal location for expanded operations in Northern California. “This is where cannabis culture was created. Humboldt County is home to some of the world’s top cultivators and brands. We want to collaborate with the industry as much as possible and we felt that opening our first Element 7 store in the heart of Southern Humboldt was as much a statement about how we want to work, as much as how we want to create a sustainable, collaborative and impactful cannabis business,” DiVito adds.



Element 7 offers a gateway for small craft cannabis cultivators and manufacturers to display their products, not only in Rio Dell, but also, more broadly across the state of California as Element 7 expands its retail footprint from Crescent City in the north to Chula Vista in the south. Element 7 has some of the world’s best home-grown Humboldt brands promoted on its shelves including Arcata Fire, Northern Emeralds, Humboldt’s Finest, Papa & Barkley and Nasha Hash. Element 7 is in discussions with multiple local cultivators and manufacturers to help them expand their reach and network with a trusted and reliable partner across California and that will remain a core focus for the business moving forward.



Element 7 is currently under construction on its next 5 operations scheduled to open in 2021 – retail dispensaries will be launched in Marina, Firebaugh, Mendota, Chula Vista and Port Hueneme within the next 5 months.



About Element 7



Robert DiVito

312-823-7638



www.e7ca.com



